A teenager has been left fighting for his life and two others have been injured in a shooting at a Christmas village in Philadelphia.

The shooting broke out just after 4:30 p.m. Friday when a group of teenagers got into a fight near the Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink and the Christmas Village at City Hall in Dilworth Park, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer. They were all students at Freire Charter High School in Center City, reported 6ABC.

During the brawl, one teen pulled out a gun and opened fire, causing terrified festival-goers to flee, the outlet reported.

A 14-year-old boy, who has not been named, was shot in the face in the attack. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, Philadelphia police said.

A second 14-year-old was also wounded while a 15-year-old was shot in the leg.

Witnesses described the terrifying scenes.

Paige Rockway, 19, said that she and her college friends had been making their way out of the subway station when crowds yelled to them to turn back.

Three teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a Christmas village in Philadelphia

“‘Don’t go up! Somebody is shooting!’” Rockway told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jewelry stall worker, Lily Lough, told the paper she was 20 feet from the shooting and was forced to shelter underneath a table. “I’m still in shock. It was the scariest moment in my life”, she said.

A teenage boy was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, and a weapons violation, reported CBS News.

The shooting was one of 11 to take place in Philadelphia over the weekend, with 24 people shot including four fatally, city officials told 6ABC.

“This weekend did not define who we were, and who we are, as a city and we will continue to work hard and address these issues as they come up,” Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

“Our police commissioner is empowered to do everything that he possibly can in leading our police department to make sure that we make our public safety our number one priority.”

The Independent contacted Philadelphia Police for further information.