A Florida man has been charged with arson and the murders of two children after he allegedly set fire to their mobile home.

John Henry Walston, 27, allegedly killed the children and set the home ablaze in Escambia County, northwest Florida, on November 7, before fleeing the scene.

The children were later named as Vayden Orum, nine, and 7-year-old Rayden Smith. Walston reportedly knew their parents and neighbors said the children had been staying at his trailer when the killings occurred.

Evidence allegedly showed that Walston had sexually assaulted one of the children before killing them both, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is a heartbreaking and senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to these children and their families during this unimaginable time,” the Sheriff’s office said.

“I don’t know what else I can say about this terrible event except hug your children,” Sheriff Chip Simmons added.

Witnesses said that the children' s mother had run into the burning trailer in an attempt to save them. Along with Walston, she was taken to a local hospital for burns treatment.

"She went into the trailer trying to get them. That's a mother's love," neighbor John Wenzel told WEAR News.

Walston has been charged with two counts of premeditated murder, one count of sexual assault on a victim under 12, and one count of arson.

"How can you expect any human being to do this, let alone an adult to two kids,” said Tyler Smith, father of Rayden Smith, who said he had known Walston for years.

Addressing Walston directly, he added: “John, I hope they give you hell in prison. Because you better be glad they found you before I did."

The Independent has contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for further updates.