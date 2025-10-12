Plane crashes near Texas airport as emergency services rush to ‘vehicles on fire’ and black smoke fills the air
Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash, which happened near a small airport north of Fort Worth
A plane has crashed in Tarrant County, Texas, just outside Hicks Airfield.
A Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed there was a crash near the airport, but said no other details are available at this time when contacted by The Independent. The plane appears to have hit 18-wheelers and trailers, the Fort Worth Fire Department told CBS News. The agency says the fire is now under control.
Hicks Airfield is a private airport located about 16 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas. Photos from the scene show emergency vehicles arriving and dark smoke rising into the air.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
