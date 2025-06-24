Police have charged a woman they claim drove through crowd of anti-ICE protesters

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman has been charged after police say she drove through a crowd of demonstrators protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Chicago.

Deirdre Kemp, 30, was arrested Thursday over the incident, which injured at least one person, ABC7 Chicago reported, citing police.

On June 10, a burgundy sedan was captured on camera driving through a crowd of protesters gathered outside an immigration court in downtown Chicago.

Heather Blair, 66, was on the ground in a matter of seconds after the car plowed through, ABC7 Chicago previously reported.

"The next thing I know, people are carrying me to the sidewalk and calling an ambulance," Blair told the local outlet.

The Chicagoan said she fractured her left arm. She also had scrapes on her face, according to the outlet.

"I was feeling pain in my arm and just like 'what happened?'" she recalled.

Blair said she doesn’t remember if she was hit by the car or fell over during the commotion.

Kemp is facing charges of Aggressive Reckless Driving/Bodily Harm and Aggravated Fleeing/Bodily Injury, among other charges.

Mass protests against President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of immigrants erupted in Los Angeles earlier this month, following a series of ICE raids.

California officials said most of the demonstrators were peaceful, but there were several hundred arrests made. There were some instances of looting, vandalism and violence against police, as well as curfew violations, according to officials.

The protests spread to dozens of other cities, including Chicago, New York, Austin and Atlanta.

In an unprecedented and controversial move, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles. California Governor Gavin Newsom sued the Trump administration to stop the deployment, but an appeals court ruled that the president “lawfully exercised his statutory authority.”