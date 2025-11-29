The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Chicago man intentionally set his family’s home on fire during Thanksgiving after an argument with relatives got out of hand, according to police.

Erik J. Crump, 21, was “antagonizing and arguing with” his family when authorities arrived at the Beach Park home Thursday night, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cops said they managed to de-escalate the argument, and Crump “agreed to keep to himself” for the rest of the night.

But the crisis had not been averted. Later that night, police received reports that the home had caught fire.

Police later found out that Crump was told by his family that he was getting kicked out of the home after their earlier argument.

Crump then left the house but returned shortly afterwards and headed to his bedroom, where authorities believe he set the fire. He then left the house again.

“Moments later, the family saw smoke filling the home and immediately evacuated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters saw a man who looked like Crump holding a knife as he stood on the side of the road about a block from his home, which had sustained major damage, police said.

Crump tried to flee, and a manhunt ensued. Police dogs tracked Crump’s scent to a dead-end, “indicating he left the area in a vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities eventually found Crump at a storage facility in town, and he was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and residential arson.

“It’s nothing short of a blessing that nobody was injured or killed in this senseless act. While families across Lake County were sitting down for Thanksgiving, our dispatchers were answering the call, and our deputies were out responding to them,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

He continued: “Our team, along with our fire service partners, responded within minutes, secured the area, helped ensure the fire was extinguished, and took this individual into custody before anyone else was put at risk. I am incredibly proud of their professionalism and their commitment to keeping our community safe every hour of every day.”

It was not immediately clear whether Crump has a lawyer.