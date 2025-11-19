The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Chicago mother is reeling after she and her son were attacked by a group of schoolkids near a local elementary school.

Corshawnda Hatter, 33, and her nine-year-old son were attacked by a group of kids on Monday afternoon, just blocks away from Orville T. Bright Elementary School in Chicago’s Far South Side, according to NBC Chicago. Video of the incident — which has gone viral — shows the young boy holding onto his mother as they were hit, kicked and shoved by several youngsters.

Hatter said her young daughter was also with them and witnessed the attack, Fox 32 News reports.

"I asked my kids to come to the next side of the street with me so they wouldn't get jumped, so we kept walking,” Hatter said. “They followed us all the way there, they hit my son first, dragged me in the grass and pulled my baby's hair. I'm trying to get justice for my son. I'm thankful to everybody that came out here to support me."

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department said the agency doesn’t identify victims, but did confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were struck “multiple times” near the school on Monday, just after 3 p.m. They were both transported to the hospital in “serious condition,” the spokesperson told The Independent.

A group of students attacked a mom and her nine-year-old son just blocks away from Orville T. Bright Elementary School (pictured) in Chicago, according to local media reports ( Google Maps )

An investigation is ongoing, and no one is in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was “deeply disturbed” after watching the video of the attack, and called for accountability for the attackers. “That type of behavior is unacceptable in our city and we must not normalize that type of senseless violence,” he wrote on X.

Community members held a rally outside the elementary school on Tuesday, calling for justice for the family. Hatter spoke outside the building and said the attack stemmed from bullying at the school, according to NBC Chicago.

"I can’t sleep because I wake up in the middle of the night with that vision in my head of my son calling my name to help him and I couldn’t do nothing for him. That really hurt me the most," she said.

Illinois State Senator Willie Preston has also condemned the attack.

“No mother should be that helpless and be targeted by children inside of her own community,” he said, per NBC Chicago.

School district officials were “horrified” by the attack and are working with local officials to support the family, according to a statement from Chicago Public Schools.

“School administrators, teachers, and support staff work with students to create an open environment where conflicts and grievances can be addressed,” the statement reads. “School leaders work with parents and all parties involved to find a resolution, adhering to the Student Code of Conduct (SCC) as they address any confirmed violations.”

“In addition, it is always our goal for all members of our school communities, including staff, students, and parents, to work together proactively to maintain a safe and calm environment at our schools,” the statement continues.

The Independent has contacted Hatter for comment.