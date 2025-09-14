Cops arrest man accused of vandalizing Charlie Kirk memorial in Phoenix

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man was arrested Sunday after police said he trespassed and vandalized a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Arizona.

Ryder Corral was taken into custody after allegedly damaging a community memorial outside the right-wing activist group’s headquarters in Phoenix, where community members paid tribute to the group’s founder after he was fatally shot at Utah Valley University Wednesday.

Corral, 19, was detained by witnesses until he was taken into custody by Phoenix police, who were already in the area to help with traffic control, Arizona Family reported.

Video allegedly shows Corral stomping on the colorful display of balloons and flowers left to honor Kirk, 31, before bystanders jump in to push him away. Footage shows that within seconds, an officer was there to place Corral in handcuffs.

No one was injured in the incident, authorities said.

A man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the Turning Point USA Headquarters ( AP )

Corral will be booked on multiple charges, including criminal damage and disorderly conduct, the outlet reported.

His comes as Republicans demand action against people they allege have reacted to Kirk’s killing by “praising, rationalizing, or making light” of the shooting or “belittling” Kirk’s memory.

Kirk, who founded TPUSA in 2012 when he was 18 years old, was speaking at the college when a gunman fired a single shot from a nearby rooftop.

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk. He faces capital murder, weapons and obstruction charges. Robinson faces his first court appearance Tuesday but the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said Sunday that Robinson had been radicalized in the “dark, dark” corners of the internet, was left-leaning, and “not cooperating” with authorities, though his friends and family are helping police with the investigation.

The governor confirmed reports that Robinson is believed to have transgender roommate or partner who is being “very cooperative” with police and “had no idea this was happening.” Authorities have not said whether the person’s gender identity was relevant as they investigate a motive.

In addition to the public memorial outside its headquarters, Turning Point will also host a stadium-sized public memorial service September 21.

A memorial for Kirk, who lived in the Phoenix area with his wife and two children, will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.