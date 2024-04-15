Chad Daybell created ‘alternate reality’, prosecutors say as trial enters third week
Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell
Chad Daybell created an “alternate reality” as he sought to eliminate “obstacles” in pursuit of a life with Lori Vallow, prosecutors say as the “doomsday cult” author’s trial enters its third week.
During opening statements last week, prosecutors said Daybell’s “desire for sex, power, and money led to the murders” of his former wife Tammy Daybell and Vallow’s children, Tylee, 16, and JJ, seven, who were found buried on Daybell’s property in 2020.
Daybell’s defence attorney John Prior, however, said his client was manipulated by Vallow.
During testimony, Rexburg police detective Rey Hermosillo took the court through their horrific process of digging up the remains of the children, which appeared to spark a reaction in the normally emotionaless Daybell.
Spectators at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho noticed as Daybell began to tremble when the gruesome pictures were shown to the jury, according to East Idaho News.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
If convicted, Daybell faces either the death penalty or life in prison.
Detective Eric Wheeler is now on the stand
Detective Eric Wheeler is now testifying for the state.
He said he has worked for the Rexburg Police Department for 18 years.
He was a patrol officer in 2020 when the remains of the children were found on Chad Daybell’s property.
Det Wheeler’s role was to maintain safety and security while investigators conducted the search of Tylee and JJ.
Court hears jail phone calls between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow
Deputy Kaaiakamanu explains he oversees the Telmate phone/video system that inmates use in the jail.
One of the calls is entered into evidence and it’s played in court.
Lori Vallow calls Chad Daybell and asks enthusiastically, “Hey babe. Are you OK?”
“They’re searching the property,” he responds.
“The house right now?” she asks.
“Yes. Yes,” Daybell says. “So Mark Means will be talking to you.”
Mark Means is their former attorney.
Vallow asks if they are in the house. Daybell says no and says they are on the property.
When Vallows asks if they are seizing stuff again, he responds, “They’re searching.”
Daybell says: “I’m glad you called. We’ll see what transpires.”
“K. What do you want me to do? Pray?” she says.
“Yeah, pray. And...yeah,” he says and then tells her to call Mark.
She asks if she can call him later, and he says “I don’t know. I don’t know. You can try. I’ll answer if I can.”
They exchange “I love yous” and the call ends.
State calls former Fremont County deputy to testify
The prosecution has called Vincent Kaaiakamanu, Chief Deputy of Madison County Sheriff’s office, to the stand on Monday.
He was with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the murders.
Watch live: Chad Daybell’s triple murder trial enters third week
The trial of Chad Daybell is entering its third week with more testimony.
It is being livestreamed on Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel:
Judge rules defence cannot reference Alex Cox and Joseph Ryan incidents
In a hearing held before the jury was brought in and before spectators were seated, Judge Steven Boyce ruled that Chad Daybell’s defence attorney John Prior cannot reference the incidents involving Joseph Ryan and Alex Cox.
Joseph Ryan was Lori Vallow’s third husband and the father of Tylee. He was found dead in April 2018 and his death was ruled a heart attack. However, his case was reopened after Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow was killed. But no foul play was suspected.
Alex Cox is Lori Vallow’s late brother. In 2007, he reportedly used a taser on Joseph Ryan in the midst of a custody dispute. But the judge ruled that Mr Prior cannot bring up these incidents.
Spectators line up outside courthouse for Chad Daybell’s trial
The charges against Chad Daybell
- Murder of Tammy Daybell
- Murder of Joshua “JJ” Vallow
- Murder of Tylee Ryan
- Conspiracy to commit murder of Tammy Daybell
- Conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in the death of Joshua “JJ” Vallow
- Conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in the death of Tylee Ryan
RECAP: Detective describes horror of finding Tylee and JJ’s remains
Rexburg police detective Rey Hermosillo took the court through the horrific process of digging up the remains of Tylee, 16, and JJ, seven, who were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property.
Spectators at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho noticed the “doomsday cult” author start to tremble as the gruesome pictures were shown to the jury.
Det Hermosillo says they could only work for a few minutes because the smell was so bad.
As they dug deeper, they found bone fragments and “globs of burnt flesh starting to protrude through the dirt.”
A green object was found and started to take a “roundish shape” and “at that point we saw what appeared to be the shape of a green melted bucket that appeared to have the remains of what we assumed was Tylee charred and burned inside that bucket.”
Tylee’s remains were collected and put into a body bag.
“The smell was horrendous,” the detective said.
Court resumes today in Chad Daybell trial
The trial of Chad Daybell resumes today with the state’s next witness.
It will begin at 8.30 MT / 10.30 ET.
The identity of this witness is not yet known.
Last week, Det Hermosillo was the state’s first witness. He was dismissed for the time being, but remained under subpoena to appear later in the proceedings.