When the Idaho home of convicted killer Chad Daybell hit the market this summer, it was quickly snapped up despite it being the site where the “doomsday cult” leader killed his wife and buried the dead children of his new lover Lori Vallow.

Eerie photos of children’s toys neatly tucked away in empty bedrooms were posted in the listing, revealing an inside look into the home at the center of the deeply disturbing saga.

Just weeks before the sale, Chad Daybell, 55, was sentenced to death in June for the murders of his wife Tammy Daybell and Lori Vallow’s children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.

The twisted tale of murder and apocalyptic cult beliefs has captured the nation’s attention for years – including the property’s new owners, who followed the case closely.

A local Idaho couple, who wish to remain anonymous and did not identify themselves to The Independent, created the nonprofit organization SJ Healing Crossroads to buy Daybell’s simple, ranch-style house in Fremont County.

“It’s not about who we are, it’s about making this property a better place than it is now,” they told The Independent via email.

“Such a horrible tragedy happened there. This is all about respecting the victims.”

But JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, who was a constant at both Daybell and Vallow’s trials, has other thoughts.

“We never hoped for anything at THAT location where they perpetrated their evil. ANYWHERE except for there,” she wrote after news broke of the sale and plans to convert the property.

Theories of what the buyers would do with the property ranged from a playground to murder-themed accommodation but the new owners said they are committed to “providing community support for individuals affected by trauma and loss.”

“We did worry about true crime fans trying to turn it into a shrine or something, it’s one of the reasons we bought it right away,” they said, adding that they were aware of the “murder Airbnb” rumors but say they bought it to prevent exactly that.

“We just didn’t want someone with bad intentions to end up with the property,” they wrote.

“With the plans we have there is hope that the ‘tourists’ will eventually move on,” they added.

Tammy was killed inside the house on October 19, 2019, and the children were found buried behind it in June 2020, nine months after they went missing.

Chad Daybell was convicted of killing his wife Tammy (pictured together) in 2019 ( Facebook )

In 2021, after Daybell was arrested at the home on murder charges, his attorney, John Prior, became owner of the four-bedroom, 3.75 acre property.

Daybell’s daughter and her family lived on the property, but have since moved and “No Trespassing” signs have been erected.

On June 24, the house was put up for sale with an asking price of $350,000. With a brick facade, large windows and sprawling 3.75 acre grassy lot, the agent boasted that it had “lots of potential.”

But many knew that the unassuming home harbored a dark secret, which was vaguely mentioned in the listing.

“There is a very tragic situation with this home,” the Realtor.com listing for the property continued in block capitals. “Please have your realtor investigate for you.”

JJ and Tyle were found buried in shallow graves (pictured) in the backyard on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property ( Post Register no sales no mags )

When asked whether they’ve spoken to the victims’ families, the new owners told The Independent: “Right now we are in the planning stages. The house and outbuildings will be removed around the first of October with everything hauled off the property.”

After that is finished, the owners said that they plan to talk things over with the victims’ families before moving forward, and said they have already been in touch with some of them.

“We want to take time to make sure that this is the perfect idea for everyone from the victims, to the families, to the members of the community who have to drive by there each day.”

This photo of Tylee Ryan and her brother Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow with their uncle Alex Cox was taken days before they were killed ( Handout )

“There are definitely a lot of obsessed fans with opinions but we are hoping they will see the good we are trying to do,” said the new owners.

Kay Woodcock said that the new owners had not asked for thoughts or endorsements from her family or the families of Tylee and Tammy before first going public with their plans.

“Buried like animals. it’s gross! Perhaps if it happened to their loved ones they would feel differently! I don’t wish this nightmare on anyone!” she posted on X.

One woman suggested burning it to the ground and abandoning the property.

“Agree 1000%,” JJ’s grandmother wrote in response.