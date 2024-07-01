The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The home where convicted murderer Chad Daybell killed his wife and where he buried the charred remains of his new lover Lori Vallow’s children has now hit the market.

Sitting on a sprawling 3.75 acre lot in Rexburg, Idaho, an unassuming converted bungalow with “lots of potential” harbours a dark secret.

“There is a very tragic situation with this home,” the Realtor.com advert for the property warned in block capitals. “Please have your realtor investigate for you.”

Daybell, a 55-year-old self-styled prophet of a “doomsday cult”, was sentenced to death last month for murdering his wife Tammy Daybell and Vallow’s children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.

Following two months of testimony, 12 jurors deliberated for just six hours in May before finding Daybell guilty of three counts of first-degree murder, insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the 2019 deaths.

In September 2019, Vallow’s two children vanished. In June 2020, their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave on Daybell’s Rexburg property grounds among deceased pets. The remains of Vallow’s youngest, JJ, were found bound, charred and wrapped in rubbish bags.

The property in Rexburg, Idaho has been listed almost five years after Chad Daybell’s triple murder ( Realtor.com )

The four bedroom house sits on near-four acre plot of land in Rexburg, Idaho ( Realtor.com )

One month after the children’s murders, Tammy Daybell was found dead in the family’s Idaho home in October 2019.

Her death was initially ruled as natural causes, but her remains were later exhumed and her cause of death was determind as homicide by asphyxiation.

Two weeks after her murder, Daybell married Vallow on a beach in Hawaii.

Now, almost five years on from the string of murders, the four-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom house has hit the market with an asking price of $350,000. It boasts a sizable garage and several corrugated iron outbuildings on its land.

Daybell was sentenced to death for the triple murder of his wife and girlfriend’s two children ( AP )

The Realtor.com listing shows dozens of photos of inside the gloomy home which is furnished throughout with white walls, gray carpets and artex ceilings.

At their separate murder trials, jurors heard how Vallow, Daybell and Vallow’s brother Alex Cox were fuelled to kill, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs. Cox died before he could face charges.

Daybell and Vallow believed that they would lead a group of 144,000 people to be saved during the Second Coming of Jesus Christ in July 2020.

Daybell claimed to be a prophet who could communicate with spirits and held an apocalyptic belief system that people could be possessed by evil spirits and turned into “zombies” or “dark spirits”.

The property is furnished with white walls and grey carpest, with a scattering of more colourful walls ( Realtor.com )

Based on their warped beliefs, the only way to save a possessed person’s soul was for the body to die, his trial heard.

Prosecutors said that it was the doomsday couple’s “desire for sex, power, and money” that led to the murders. The couple “did endorse and teach religious beliefs for the purpose of justifying” the deaths of the children, the indictment stated.

In July last year, in the same Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Vallow also convicted of the three murders and sentenced to life in prison.

Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan ( AP )

Tammy and Chad Daybell were married in 1990. He was convicted of conspiring with Lori Vallow to kill her ( Facebook )

At Daybell’s trial, his defense attorney John Prior – who is the listed owner of the Rexburg property – argued that there wasn’t enough evidence to tie him to the deaths and that Cox committed the crimes.

The jury disagreed and convicted him of all charges.

The Independent contacted Realtor.com about initial interest in the recently listed property, and whether it has any prospective buyers.