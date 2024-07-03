Support truly

The home where convicted murderer Chad Daybell killed his wife and buried the charred remains of his new lover Lori Vallow’s children has been snapped up just days after hitting the market.

Daybell, 55, was sentenced to death last month for murdering his wife Tammy Daybell and Vallow’s children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7. He could be executed by firing squad thanks to a law that went into effect last year.

The killer’s home went on the market this month and appears to have been sold after several days, as it’s now listed as “pending,” according to Realtor.com. The buyer and the sale price remain undisclosed.

On June 24, the four-bed converted bungalow Rexburg, Idaho, was put up for sale with an asking price of $350,000. With a brick facade, large windows and sprawling 3.75 acre grassy lot, the agent boasted that it has “lots of potential.” But the unassuming home harbors a dark secret.

“There is a very tragic situation with this home,” the Realtor.com listing for the property continued in block capitals. “Please have your realtor investigate for you.”

The property in Rexburg, Idaho, has been listed almost five years after Chad Daybell’s triple murder. ( Realtor.com )

In September 2019, Vallow’s two children vanished. In June 2020, their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave on Daybell’s Rexburg property grounds, strewn among the corpses of dead pets. The remains of his girlfriend’s youngest child, JJ, were found bound, charred and wrapped in trash bags.

One month after the children’s murders, first wife Tammy Daybell was found dead in the property. Two weeks after her murder, Daybell married Vallow on a beach in Hawaii.

Daybell, a self-styled “doomsday cult” prophet, believed people could be possessed by evil spirits and turned into “zombies” or “dark spirits.” He said that the only way to save a person’s soul was for the body to die, the court heard.

Following two months of testimony, 12 jurors deliberated for just six hours in May before finding Daybell guilty of three counts of first-degree murder, insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the 2019 deaths.

The four bedroom, fully-furnished house sits on near-four acre plot of land. ( Realtor.com )

Prosecutors said that it was the doomsday couple’s “desire for sex, power, and money” that led to the murders. The couple “did endorse and teach religious beliefs for the purpose of justifying” the deaths of the children, the indictment stated.

In July of last year, in the same Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Vallow was also convicted of the three murders and sentenced to life in prison.

The Independent has reached out to the property’s listing agent regarding the initial offer, and whether there has been further interest in the property.