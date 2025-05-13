The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Casandra Ventura, the R&B singer known as Cassie, said about 10 bottles of baby oil were used per “freak off” while testifying Tuesday in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial.

The 55-year-old music mogul is accused of using his status as a powerful executive to coerce women, including Ventura, into abusive sexual encounters and becoming violent if they refused.

Ventura, 38, who dated Combs on and off for over a decade, divulged graphic details in Manhattan federal court about the “freak-offs,” during which Combs instructed her to have sex with an escort or other third-party individual.

Each “freak off” used “quite a bit” of baby oil because Combs wanted them to be “glistening,” Ventura testified, according to CNN.

Ventura said Combs would instruct her to apply more oil if he felt like she didn’t have enough on, and that they probably used 10 large bottles of Johnson’s brand baby oil each time.

open image in gallery Cassie Ventura testified about the “freak offs” she participated in while dating Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is on trial for sex-trafficking in Manhattan federal court. ( Reuters )

She described the “freak offs,” which were orchestrated by Combs, as a “very choreographed experience.”

On one occasion, there was a blow-up baby pool filled with baby oil that Combs instructed Ventura to get into in her “outfit” and shoes, she testified.

“It was such a mess,” she testified. “I was like, ‘What are we doing?’”

She added that the baby oil would be heated up by placing the closed bottle in a sink filled with hot water.

When they would run out of lubricant during a “freak off,” Ventura said they would call someone on Combs’ staff or the hotel desk to bring more.

Ventura testified that she participated because she felt like she couldn’t say no to Combs.

“If that’s something Sean wanted to happen, that’s what was going to happen. There wasn’t another way around it,” she said.

She also told the courtroom that she took drugs every “freak off” to numb herself.

“For me it was dissociative and numbing. I couldn’t imagine myself doing any of that without having some sort of buffer or way to not feel it for what it really was, which was emotionless sex with a stranger that I didn’t really want to have sex with,” she said.

She said the men she had sex with during the “freak offs” were found online and flown across the country to participate. Each was paid between $1,500 and $6,000 for their participation, according to CNN.

Law enforcement seized more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during searches of Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles last year.

Ventura testified earlier Tuesday that the weekly “freak offs” would often last anywhere from 36 to 48 hours, with the longest she ever participated in taking place over four days.

open image in gallery Cassie and Combs dated on and off for over a decade and partially overlapping the time when authorities allege he threatened, abused and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires.” ( Invision/AP )

The singer and model became teary talking about how the sexual encounters “became a job,” but she felt relief after her first time, as Combs was “really happy with me.”

Ventura was barely 22 when Combs first asked her to participate, she testified, saying it left her “confused” and “nervous,” but she did it anyway because she “loved him very much.”

When asked if there was anything she enjoyed about his alleged “freak offs,” she teared up and replied: “The time spent with him.”

Day one of the high-profile trial ended with prosecutors calling Daniel Phillip, a male escort, to the stand. He provided a graphic description of these alleged “freak offs” before Ventura testified the second day.

On the first day jurors were also shown security camera footage of Combs beating Ventura at an LA hotel. She later claimed that before the altercation, “We were having an encounter called a ‘freak off’ and I was leaving there.”

Combs is facing sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy charges.

He was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires” between 2004 and 2024. Combs has denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.