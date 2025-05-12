Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Opening statements expected after jury selection wraps in mogul’s sex trafficking case

Related: Everything to know about Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday after the formal selection of the jury in the high-profile trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The 55-year-old rapper went through four days of jury selection last week, and it is expected to conclude today. The 12 jurors and six alternates will sit for the roughly eight-week-long trial in a Manhattan courtroom.

Lawyers will use peremptory challenges to strike off some of the remaining 43 potential jurors they do not want at trial on Monday. The trial is expected to start early in the morning, hoping to accommodate the selection process and opening statements, according to USA Today.

Combs is facing a sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. The music mogul was arrested in September 2024 as federal authorities alleged Combs and his associates threatened, abused, and coerced victims “to fulfill his sexual desires.”

Two superseding indictments against the music mogul were added. In March, fresh allegations of “forced labor,” and in April, an additional charge of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy has denied any accusations of wrongdoing and has rejected the government’s plea deal offer.