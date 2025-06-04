The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The FBI has arrested a suspect in New York in connection with the bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic last month, officials said.

The suspect was arrested at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The primary suspect, Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead at the scene of the explosion on May 17.

Officials said at the time that they were investigating whether Bartkus had any help.

The latest suspect is due to appear in a Brooklyn federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Debris covers the ground after an explosion on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, California ( ABC7 )

Authorities said the bombing was an "intentional act of terror."

Five people were injured in the bombing, which took place just outside the American Reproductive Center. The blast gutted the IVF clinic, which was housed in a single-story building.

Bartkus allegedly stated in writings and recordings that he was against bringing people into the world against their will.

In one writing, Bartkus described being a “pro-mortalist” as someone who intends to bring about their own death as soon as possible in order “to prevent your future suffering, and, more importantly, the suffering your existence will cause to all the other sentient beings.”

In addition to his writings, Bartkus also recorded a 30-minute audio clip describing his motives.

“I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building or clinic. Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here,” he said in the recording.

Bartkus went on to say that he was “angry” that IVF clinics exist.