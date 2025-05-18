The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspect believed to have carried out the bombing outside a California fertility clinic on Saturday has been identified as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus.

Bartkus has been named as a suspect in the bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic, two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told KCAL News.

He also allegedly stated in writings and recordings that he was a “pro-mortalist” — or against bringing people into the world against their will, the sources added.

open image in gallery The bombing outside a California fertility clinic on Saturday killed one person and injured several others. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The bombing, just outside the American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs around 11 a.m., left one person dead and several others injured. The blast gutted the IVF clinic, which was housed in a single-story building.

Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic where the explosion occurred, told The Associated Press in a phone interview that all of his staff were safe and accounted for.

The explosion damaged the practice’s office space, where it conducts consultations with patients, but left the IVF lab and all of the stored embryos there unharmed.

The incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism, officials said.

The sources said Bartkus is a resident of Twentynine Palms, home to a large marine base about an hour from Palm Springs. Authorities have also searched Bartkus’ home, the sources said.

Earlier reports indicated the suspect in the bombing shared rambling online writings ahead of the attack, which he also attempted to record or live stream, a source told the Associated Press.

According to several reports the suspect died in the attack.

“Make no mistake: This is an intentional act of terrorism,” Akil Davis, the head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said during a Saturday night news conference.

The FBI did not say how it determined the explosion was an act of terrorism, or provided details about the writings left behind or a possible motive in the attack.

Authorities are set to provide more information during a news conference Sunday at 10 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story...

The Associated Press contributed to this report.