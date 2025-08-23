California ‘butt sniffer’ is back in jail days after he was released

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Burbank, California, say a man with a nose for trouble has once again been arrested.

Calese Carron Crowder, 38, a registered sex offender and alleged serial butt sniffer, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking a whiff of a woman’s rear end in public, KTLA reports.

Officers took him into custody at a Burbank store, though authorities have yet to confirm where the incident occurred.

The Independent has requested comment from Burbank police.

Online court records show he was booked in the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles on Thursday. This arrest comes less than two weeks after his release from that facility on August 9 following a July 22 arrest for a similar alleged incident at a Nordstrom Rack in Burbank’s Empire Center.

open image in gallery Calese Crowder, 38, is back in jail after allegedly sniffing a woman’s butt in public, less than two weeks after his August 9 release for a similar incident ( Burbank Police Department )

In that case, he allegedly buried his face in a woman’s backside before bolting, according to police. Officers tracked him down at a nearby Walmart that night, where he was also allegedly seen sniffing other women.

At the time, Crowder was on active parole with a history of similar “lewd conduct” since 2021. He was charged with loitering with intent to commit a crime and held on $100,000 bail and had a court date on August 1.

open image in gallery Crowder is allegedly the man who sniffed this woman’s rear end at a Barnes & Noble in a viral August 2023 TikTok ( TikTok/@michaela.witter )

Crowder’s alleged actions first gained attention in August 2023 after a viral TikTok showed him allegedly sniffing a woman at a Barnes & Noble bookstore. Other women later came forward, claiming Crowder targeted them in stores like Urban Outfitters and Marshalls.

He has previously served time for burglary and robbery and, in February 2023, was sentenced to a year in jail for indecent exposure in Santa Clarita. He was granted early release. That August, he was again arrested for allegedly peeping and prowling at a Glendale home with children present.

Online court records on Wednesday’s arrest do not list an upcoming court date.