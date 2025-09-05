The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The father of a Burning Man reveller who was found dead at the Nevada music festival over the weekend has said he demands that those responsible “face consequences.”

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified Vadim Kruglov, a 37-year-old Russian native living in Washington State, as the suspected homicide victim using fingerprints, according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

Kruglov was found dead “lying in a pool of blood” just before 9.15 p.m. on Saturday at the event’s campsite in the Black Rock Desert as the festival’s towering wooden effigy began to burn, Sheriff Jerry Allen said in a statement on Sunday.

Police pronounced Kruglov dead just after 11:40 p.m., according to his friend, Sofiia Shcherbakova. A GoFundMe campaign that had raised more than $24,000 by Friday morning to cover the victim’s repatriation costs to Omsk, a city near the Russia-Khazakstan border.

open image in gallery Vadim Kruglov, 37, was identified by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office as the man found dead at Burning Man ( GoFundMe )

On Thursday, Kruglov’s father, Igor Dmitrievich Kruglov, issued two statements about his son’s death through Shcherbakova and another trusted friend.

“Words can’t express my feelings. I’m proud of my son, now known worldwide. The world has seen him as he truly was,” he said in a video posted to Facebook by Kruglov’s friend Vlad Rostov, which had been translated from Russian to English. “He felt injustice deeply and fought for fairness always.”

“This world is often unfair but, as a peaceful man, I seek justice. I want those responsible to face consequences,” he continued.

In another post on Rostov’s Instagram, Kruglov said he wished to dispel rumors that might “tarnish” his son’s reputation.

open image in gallery Igor Dmitrievich Kruglov shared his heartbreak on Thursday over his son’s death ( Vlad Rostov/Facebook )

“My son was an incredibly honest and great person,” he said. “I will not allow anyone to tarnish his reputation with false claims of drug connections or anything else.”

Kruglov’s death has prompted a homicide investigation by local and federal officials, which is ongoing. Authorities said they are seeking “any and all information” that could lead to an arrest.

Sheriff Allen said that several participants who were known to be in the immediate area were interviewed.

Shcherbakova, Kruglov’s friend, put out a plea on Thursday evening, asking for any information about those seen near the victim’s tent.

A day earlier, Shcherbakova grieved over the “true Burning Man hero,” writing on social media: “His energy and contribution will forever remain part of the Burn’s history.”

In a second post on Wednesday, Shcherbakova confirmed that all her posts had passed police and family approval, urging the public and media not to spread unverified rumors. “Once there is clear and confirmed information, we will publish it firsthand,” she said.