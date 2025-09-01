Homicide investigation launched at Burning Man after man found dead in pool of blood, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man was found dead in a pool of blood at the infamous Burning Man festival, police announced Sunday.

Just as the “Man” was starting to burn at the festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert on Saturday night, a Pershing County deputy was flagged down by an attendee who found a man lying in a pool of blood. The man, whose identity is still unknown, was “obviously deceased,” according to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are now investigating the incident as a homicide, the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said. His body has been transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers at the scene interviewed several event participants in the immediate area. While this appeared to be a “singular crime,” the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office warned participants should remain “vigilant” of their surroundings.

The sheriff’s office described the investigation as “complicated,” noting the crime happened in a “city which will be gone by the middle of the week.”

open image in gallery Police are cautioning event attendees to remain aware of their surroundings after a man was found dead on Saturday night at Burning Man festival, pictured here in 2023. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The festival, which is set to run through September 1, involves thousands of participants constructing a temporary city in the Nevada desert. The annual event culminates with the burning of the “Man” on the Saturday before Labor Day.

This year’s festival has been dampened by dust storms and heavy rain. One participant also had quite a scare after she gave birth at the festival without knowing she was pregnant. Following the initially fright, the new parents brought their newborn daughter to the hospital and confirmed she is “safe and sound.”

“The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a single white adult male that occurred the night of Saturday, August 30 in Black Rock City. Burning Man is cooperating with law enforcement,” a statement from the festival, released to Vegas outlet 8NewsNow, said.

“The investigation is ongoing and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office will be the primary source of further information. If you are in Black Rock City, do not interfere with law enforcement activity.

It added: “The safety and well-being of our community are paramount. Participants have access to free public WiFi at the 3 and 9 o’clock plazas, Playa Info (near Center Camp), Ranger HQ (Esplanade & 6:30), at the Emergency Services Department station at 5:15 & Esplanade, and in Center Camp should they need to communicate with loved ones.”