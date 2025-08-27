Burning Man’s ‘Orgy Dome’ destroyed by high winds as dust storm hits festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burning Man’s so-called Orgy Dome has been destroyed by high winds during a severe dust storm that tore through the Nevada festival site.

The week long arts festival kicked off on Sunday in the Black Rock Desert but has faced strong winds that caused chaos for attendees.

The dome - a giant tent filled with mattresses and pillows - came down on Sunday as festival-goers battled with the storm.

“Our build team worked so hard this past week to erect our lovely space. Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure,” organizers said Monday.

“We are still here and thankfully safe. We hope to gift the playa some workshops and will keep you updated.”

open image in gallery Organizers were seen holding down tents as they battled a fierce dust storm in the Nevada desert ( Simba Khela via REUTERS )

The storm’s 50mph winds toppled structures, damaged temporary installations, and created a challenging environment for both attendees and organizers. At least four minor injuries were reported due to flying debris and high winds, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Campsites were blown over, and many festival-goers were forced to seek shelter or make urgent repairs.

On Tuesday, after the Orgy Tent was destroyed, organizers warned festivalgoers about the ongoing weather disruption.

“Thunderstorm approaching the event site from the north. Light precipitation is currently falling in BRC. Possible strong winds in the next 20 minutes. Take care of your camps, and let your neighbors know,” organizers said.

Videos caught people blocking dust from their eyes and scrambling to secure tents and belongings.

open image in gallery Burning Man continues to attract around 70,000 festival goers despite the challenging desert conditions ( AFP via Getty Images )

The Orgy Dome fixture was founded in 2003 and has grown to become one of Burning Man’s most infamous fixtures, described as an ‘intimate safe space’ to educate people about consent.

On Tuesday, organizers called upon any attendees to donate any equipment that could be used to prop the tent back up for the remainder of the festival, including ball bungees and zippers.

Heavy rainfall now jeopardizes the event, as attendees were warned late Tuesday evening not to travel to Black Rock City because of road closures in nearby Nixon, over 70 miles from the event.

Nonetheless, festival goers have not been put off by the bad weather, with attendance for this year's event peaking in the 70,000s.

The dust storm is the third weather event in the last four years to cause havoc for attendees.