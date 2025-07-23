Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger is a shower-hogging ‘weirdo’ who calls his mom daily for hours, fellow inmates say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Convicted mass murderer Bryan Kohberger called his mother for hours, took lengthy showers and washed his hands “dozens of times a day” behind bars, according to his fellow inmates.

The former PhD student, 30, was described by other prisoners as a “f****** weirdo,” who quickly became annoying due to some of his habits, documents released by police in Idaho revealed.

Kohberger was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison at a hearing at the Ada County courthouse in Boise for the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022. Earlier this month he suddenly switched his plea to guilty avoiding the possibility of the death penalty.

Following his sentencing, the Moscow police department released several tranches of files related to their investigations, including accounts from inmates at Latah County Jail, where Kohberger had been held.

open image in gallery Bryan Kohberger, 30, was sentenced to four consecutive life prison sentences without parole on Wednesday. The 30-year-old called his mother for hours, took lengthy showers and washed his hands ‘dozens of times a day,’ according to his fellow inmates ( Getty )

During a conversation between two inmates, whose names were redacted in the police documents, one revealed the location of their housing, to which the other replied "Oh you were in there with Kohberger… how is he?"

"A f****** weirdo,” the other replied, adding that he would have physically assaulted Kohberger, if not for fear of further legal repercussions.

Another account, from an inmate who was housed next to Kohberger, described him as “the smartest person he had encountered while in confinement.” The inmate also said he quickly became annoying.

The inmate said Kohberger “would wash his hands dozens of times each day and would spend 45 minutes to an hour in the shower,” the documents stated. He would also “be awake almost all night and would only take a nap during the day.”

open image in gallery On Nov. 13, 2022, Kohberger broke into the off-campus home of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in the small town of Moscow and stabbed the students to death as most of them slept ( Instagram )

The inmate said he could hear Kohberger moving around all night, which also annoyed him.

When asked if Kohberger had ever lost his temper, the man recalled a time when he had been watching sports and Kohberger had been video calling his mother, which he did “for hours each day.”

“[The inmate] said "you suck" to one of the players on the team. At which point Kohberger immediately got up and put his face to the bars and aggressively asked if [he] was talking about him or his mother,” the documents stated.

The man said this was the only time Kohberger lost his temper.

open image in gallery Kohberger has not revealed a motive for the killings of the four college students

Kohberger’s mother was present during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. At one point during the victim impact statements she reportedly broke down in tears.

Judge Steven Hippler handed Kohberger four consecutive life sentences, and an additional 10 years for burglary, without the possibility of parole, for committing what the judge called “unspeakable evil.”

On Nov. 13, 2022, Kohberger broke into the off-campus home of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in the small town of Moscow and stabbed the students to death as most of them slept.

The only time Kohberger spoke at Wednesday’s hearing was to “respectfully decline” the opportunity to address the court or reveal why he committed the gruesome crimes.