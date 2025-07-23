Emotional judge calls Bryan Kohberger a ‘faceless coward’ as he sentenced him to die in prison

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Judge Steven Hippler did not mince his words as he sentenced “the worst of the worst” Bryan Kohberger to four consecutive life terms for murdering four University of Idaho students.

Hippler delivered a several-minute-long emotional statement before sentencing Kohberger, 30, calling him a "faceless coward" and sharing his admiration for the victims' families.

He criticized Kohberger for showing no remorse and said he couldn't legally compel him to explain the killings, but doubted Kohberger would tell the truth even if asked.

"There is no reason for these crimes that could approach anything resembling rationality," Hippler said. "No conceivable reason could make any sense, and in the end, the more we struggle to seek an explanation for the unexplainable, the more we try to extract a reason, the more power and control we give to him. In my view, the time has now come to end Mr. Kohberger's 15 minutes of fame."

Hippler mentioned one of Idaho's longest-serving judges, Edward Lodge, and how the legend always tried to think of one good quality in the people he sentenced.

open image in gallery Bryan Kohberger, 30, was sentenced to four consecutive life prison sentences without parole on Wednesday. The judge ripped the killer before handing down the sentence. ( Getty Images )

“Truth be told, I'm unable to come up with anything redeeming about Mr. Kohberger, because his grotesque acts of evil have buried and hidden anything that might have been good or intrinsically human about him,” Hippler told the courtroom.

“His actions have made him the worst of the worst. Even in pleading guilty, he’s given nothing hinting of remorse or redemption, nothing suggesting even a recognition or understanding, let alone regret, for the pain that he has caused,” he continued. “Therefore, I will not attempt to speak about him further, other than to simply sentence him so that he is forever removed from civilized society.”

open image in gallery Scott Laramie, stepfather of victim Madison Morgan, listens during the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse on July 23 in Boise, Idaho. ( Getty Images )

The killer showed no reaction as Hippler revealed his fate. On top of the consecutive life sentences, Kohberger was fined $50,000 per charge and must pay $5,000 in civil penalties to each victim's family. As part of the plea deal, he must submit his DNA. Kohberger has no chance at parole.

open image in gallery Dylan Mortensen is comforted after speaking at the sentencing hearing of Bryan Kohberger at the Ada County Courthouse on July 23 in Boise, Idaho. ( Getty Images )

Kohberger waived his right to appeal, but Hippler said he can still file a notice of appeal, though doing so may breach the terms of his plea agreement.

The murderer also declined to speak following the reading of victim impact statements, to which the victims’ families reportedly mumbled, “surprise, surprise” and “coward.”