The White House said that if it were up to President Donald Trump, he would have “forced” Bryan Kohberger to “publicly explain” why he killed four Idaho college students — after the cold-blooded killer declined to share his motive during his sentencing hearing.

After sharing a message from the White House to the families of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, who were brutally stabbed to death in 2022, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that if it were up to Trump, more would be done to deliver justice.

"If it were up to the President, he would have forced this monster to publicly explain why he chose to steal these innocent souls,” Leavitt said, despite there being no obligation for Kohberger to share a motive for the crime.

The horrifying November 2022 killings of the four University of Idaho students shocked the college town of Moscow and captivated national audiences due to the sheer violence with no clear motive.

Kohberger maintained his innocence for over two years until July 2, 2025, when he abruptly took a plea deal. With the deal, he pleaded guilty to all four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, and became no longer eligible for the death penalty.

Bryan Kohberger declined to address the court and detail why he committed the murders during his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. ( AP )

The plea deal agreement also included no obligation for Kohberger to share his motive, apologize or express remorse.

Judge Steven Hippler on Wednesday handed Kohberger four consecutive life sentences, and an additional 10 years for burglary, without the possibility of parole.

Meanwhile, Kohberger remained quiet during the hearing, held in Boise, Idaho, speaking only to “respectfully decline” the opportunity to address the court and divulge why he committed the horrific murders.

“Parents who took children to college in a truck filled with moving boxes had to bring them home in hearses lined with coffins,” an emotional Hippler said.

The judge acknowledged the families’ desire to learn why Kohberger committed the murders, but said we may never learn the reasoning.

“By continuing to focus on why, we continue to give Mr. Kohberger relevance, we give him agency. We give him power,” Hippler said. “The need to know what is inherently not understandable makes us dependent upon the defendant to provide us with a reason, and that gives him the spotlight, the attention and the power he appears to crave.”

Over the course of the hearing, parents, grandparents, siblings and the two surviving roommates of the four slain students confronted the mass murderer, telling him of the pain he has inflicted upon them.

Meanwhile, Kohberger, who appeared shackled and dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, remained emotionless and even appeared bored as heartreaking impact statements were read in the courtroom.

This is a breaking news story...