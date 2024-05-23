Bryan Kohberger returns to court for Idaho murders hearing with ‘surprise witness’: Live updates
Bryan Kohberger, 29, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students with a military-style knife
Bryan Kohberger is back in court today for a hearing where his defense team is expected to call a witness on their motion to compel the prosecution to turn over some evidence in the case.
Evidence includes dashcam footage related to the search warrant at Kohberger’s Pennsylvania home and lab testing results. It’s unclear who the defense’s witness will be.
The 29-year-old criminology PhD student is currently awaiting trial for the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were killed on November 13, 2022, at their off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho.
Kohberger was linked to the murders that rocked the town of Moscow through DNA evidence, cellphone data, an eyewitness account and his white Hyundai Elantra.
His attorneys have previously tried to argue that the DNA may have been planted and that the state has not handed all the evidence for the defense to review.
Earlier this year, his attorneys also filed a motion to dismiss the murder charges against him, citing a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence and prosecutorial misconduct. But Judge John Judge denied the motion.
A trial date has not been set.
Defense demands evidence in Idaho murders case
Bryan Kohberger’s attorney Anne Taylor says state prosecutors are withholding evidence the defense team should be privy to, according to several motions that have been filed.
The decision came after Kohberger’s defense team requested the new evidence relating to the probable cause affidavit used in his arrest, according to The Idaho Statesman.
This evidence includes cell phone tower data, a video of a vehicle seen near the 1122 King Road home and information relating to a driving test.
“The state knows full well what they have and what they’re withholding from us,” Ms Taylor said at a hearing earlier this month. “We don’t know what they’re going to show, but we know they exist.”
Read more:
Bryan Kohberger returns to court today
The 29-year-old criminology PhD student is back in court today for a hearing where his defense team is expected to call a witness on their motion to compel the prosecution to turn over some evidence in the case.
Kohberger is currently awaiting trial for the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were killed on November 13, 2022, at their off-campus house in Moscow.
The hearing is set for 2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET.