Third suspect charged over one-year-old’s fentanyl death at Bronx day care

A third suspect has been charged over the fentanyl poisoning death of a one-year-old boy at a Bronx daycare, according to authorities.

Renny Antonio Parra Paredes, 38, appeared in court charged with distributing the drugs that caused the death of Nicholas Dominici and left three other toddlers unresponsive at the Divino Niño Daycare on 15 September, federal prosecutors announced in a statement on Monday.

Daycare owner Grei Mendez, 36, and her tenant Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, were last week charged with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, murder, manslaughter and assault.

Authorities are continuing to search for Ms Mendez’s husband, who they believe may have fled to the Dominican Republic, according to ABC7. His identity has not been released.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects used the daycare, operated out of Ms Mendez’s Kingbridge apartment, to deal drugs.

Police found a kilogram of fentanyl on top of play mats and “large quantities” of the synthetic opiate underneath floorboards, according to the criminal complaint.

Photos shared by law enforcement show “trap doors” at the daycare containing paraphernalia and glassine envelopes used for drug distribution which had been stamped with the words “Red dawn.”

Nicholas Dominici, 1, died after being expose to fentanyl at daycare (Otoniel Feliz/Facebook)

A police search of Mr Paredes’ apartment found shopping bags containing tools and instruments used to prepare and distribute narcotics, including strainers, tape, a grinder, plastic bags, and digital scales, authorities said. Officers also found the same “Red dawn” markings found on envelopes at the daycare.

The latest charges come nearly two weeks after Nicholas, two two-year-old boys and an eight-month-old girl were found unresponsive at the daycare after a nap.

Nicholas was pronounced dead at the daycare, while the three others were administered the overdose reversal drug Narcan by EMS responders. The three survivors were hosptialised with serious injuries.

Suspects hid ‘large quantities’ of fentanyl underneath floorboards at the Divino Niño daycare in the Bronx, prosecutors say (Department of Justice)

“Traffickers often hide contraband in inconspicuous or unsuspecting locations with no regard for the safety of others,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A Tarentino III said in a statement.

“In this case, the Daycare’s floorboards were used as concealment, putting children’s lives at risk who innocently sat on the floor to play.”

Mr Paredes is charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Ms Mendez and Mr Brito have also been charged with narcotics possession with intent to distribute resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute narcotics at the federal level.