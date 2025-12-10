Fort Hood gynecologist accused of sex crimes against 44 female patients

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Army gynecologist has been charged with secretly recording 44 female patients while conducting intimate exams.

Army Major Blaine McGraw was a doctor at Fort Hood in Texas, where he allegedly filmed his patients from January 1, 2025, to December 1.

According to a press release from the base, he was taken into pretrial confinement on December 2 after “violating the conditions of liberty” imposed by his commander.

A CNN report uncovered McGraw’s alleged abuse, which was reported after a combat veteran had attended an appointment with his wife.

The veteran spotted the gynecologist’s phone sticking out of the doctor’s pocket, the camera lens facing outward. When they had entered the room, the phone was not in McGraw’s pocket.

open image in gallery The majority of the recordings are believed to have been filmed at Fort Hood ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Investigators told CNN that the veteran realized that McGraw was recording the session when he glimpsed his phone screen.

Shortly after, he informed the hospital staff and ran into the hotel lobby.

“I just caught a doctor recording my wife’s vagina,” he allegedly shouted, prompting an urgent investigation into McGraw’s actions.

A lawsuit filed against McGraw and seen by CNN revealed that the doctor’s phone contained thousands of pictures and videos “taken over the course of multiple years, depicting scores of female patients, many of whom remain unidentified.”

He now faces a slew of charges, including 54 counts or alleged instances of indecent visual recording, according to a statement from the Office of Special Trial Counsel, seen by Stars and Stripes.

open image in gallery Blaine McGraw has been formally charged for allegedly recording 44 patients during gynecology appointments ( Bell County Sheriff's Office )

He has also been charged with five counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer, one count of wilful disobedience of a superior officer, and one count of making a false statement.

McGraw’s attorney, Daniel Conway, told NBC News that he has not yet seen the charging documents.

"I am aware that they cover non-contact recording allegations," Conway said. "We expect the charges will cover offenses for which Dr. McGraw was cooperative with law enforcement.

“We continue to be cooperative while maintaining that no non-medically touching occurred."

According to a lawsuit seen by CBS News, a plaintiff also accused the doctor of using his "position of trust to sexually exploit, manipulate, and secretly record women under his care."

The unnamed woman, identified only as Jane Doe in the court document, had booked an appointment with McGraw because she was experiencing pelvic pain.

Her attorneys alleged in the filing that McGraw "groped, touched, and examined Doe in ways that had nothing to do with healing," during seven or eight sessions.

He also allegedly ordered nurses to be sent out of the room for Doe’s appointments.

A hotline has been established by officials at Fort Hood and McGraw's former post at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii.

Patients at both bases have also been sent letters informing them of the investigation and urged to contact the hotline to file a complaint.

The Independent has contacted the Office of Special Trial Counsel and Daniel Conway for further comment.