A US Army gynaecologist in Texas is accused of taking secret videos of multiple women during intimate examinations, a lawsuit claims.

Dr Blaine McGraw is alleged to have inappropriately touched and performed unnecessary procedures on women, as well as making the illicit videos, the lawsuit filed in Bell County District Court says.

The 13-page complaint obtained by CBS News claims Dr McGraw, an OB-GYN at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in Texas, "used his position of trust to sexually exploit, manipulate, and secretly record women under his care.”

It has been brought on behalf of a plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, to protect her identity. In the claim, her attorneys said she had gone to McGraw to seek answers for pelvic pain and worries about her uterine health.

Court documents claim McGraw used his position to ‘sexually exploit’ patients ( Reuters )

McGraw is alleged to have "groped, touched, and examined Doe in ways that had nothing to do with healing—performing invasive breast and vaginal examinations in ways that were unnecessary, humiliating, and profoundly violating, and which had nothing to do with the medical issues for which she sought care," over the course of seven or eight appointments, according to the court document.

Attorney Andrew Cobos told CBS News he is representing more than 45 women who have approached him with claims about McGraw - many of whom are spouses of servicemen, who are entitled to their healthcare benefits.

“Upon information and belief, investigators recovered thousands of photographs and videos from his phone, taken over the course of multiple years, depicting scores of female patients, many of whom remain unidentified,” the lawsuit says.

The plaintiff told NBC News she was contacted by Army investigators who asked her to come in for an interview following the alleged discoveries. They said that McGraw had secretly filmed multiple female patients during their appointments, the lawsuit says.

In a later meeting, the plaintiff was presented with several screen grabs from videos that “unmistakably depicted” her body during an examination that took place three days earlier, according to the lawsuit.

In a statement to NBC News, the woman said she had been left feeling “violated, exposed and afraid” by McGraw’s alleged actions.

The US Army confirmed a medical provider had been suspended from his position and is no longer providing services to patients following “alleged misconduct”.

Daniel Conway, an attorney for McGraw, stated in a press release to NBC News that the doctor has been "fully cooperative with the investigation."

"We’ve expressed to the government our concern that plaintiffs attorneys are holding press conferences citing inaccurate information apparently learned from government sources," Conway added. "At this point it’s best to let the investigation complete before we comment."