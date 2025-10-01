The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A waiter in Griffin, Georgia, may have prevented a potentially bloody tragedy by speaking up when he heard a pair of men allegedly talking about shooting up a bank.

On Tuesday, the waiter heard two men dining at his restaurant discussing their alleged plan and notified the police about the conversation.

Police arrived at the restaurant after the men had left and began investigating. Officers eventually caught up with the men, identified as David Kelly, 73, and Bryan Hardin, 48, while they were sitting in their car outside of a nearby Wells Fargo bank.

The men were arrested and charged with making felony terroristic threats and acts, according to 11 Alive.

Police have asked that anyone with information regarding the men's plans to contact investigators.

