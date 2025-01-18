The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The sister of a Utah nurse found dead at the bottom of a stairwell has paid tribute to her “radiant soul” and her devotion to helping others.

Autumn Mercado, a 39-year-old mother-of-three, died at the family home in Salt Lake City on Monday.

“Autumn had a truly radiant soul, both inside and out,” her sister Summer Chistiansen-Ward told The Independent.

Autumn’s husband, Carlos Mercado, 47, told investigators that his wife fell down the stairs. He reportedly covered her with a blanket and went out drinking, leaving her body in the house with their young children.

He was taken into custody in connection with the investigation, and booked Tuesday into the Salt Lake County Jail on failure to report a death and two counts of child abandonment, said West Jordan Police Department Sergeant Andrew Hercules.

Carlos Mercado has not been charged over her death and is no longer in custody, according to Salt Lake County booking records.

open image in gallery Autumn Mercado, 39, a mother-of-three, was found lying dead at the bottom of a stairwell at a home in Salt Lake City Monday afternoon ( GoFundMe )

Autumn’s work in healthcare reflected her deep love for others, her sister says.

“As a dedicated registered nurse, she channeled her sharp intellect and compassionate spirit to care for others with the same devotion she showed her own family. Autumn’s dream was to become a nurse practitioner, driven by her passion for helping people. She deeply loved her children and took immense pride in being their mother.

“Her smile, warm demeanor, and quick wit could light up any room, leaving an unforgettable impression on those fortunate enough to know her,” Christiansen-Ward continued.

“Autumn’s boundless heart touched countless lives, and her family will forever cherish the laughter, love, and beautiful memories they created together. Her legacy of kindness, resilience, and love will remain a guiding light for all who knew her.”

open image in gallery Autumn Mercado was a devoted mother and nurse ( Summer Christiansen-Ward )

Christiansen-Ward has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family with her sister’s death.

“We’re raising funds for her unexpected funeral costs and to support her children in rebuilding their lives,” the page reads.

Investigators visited the family home on Monday after carrying out a welfare check after a call from a concerned coworker.

“Carlos invited the responding officers into the residence, where they noticed Autumn lying deceased at the bottom of the stairs,” an affidavit seen by KSLTV said. “Autumn’s feet were discolored, and signs of rigor mortis appeared to be present.”

Autumn’s husband reportedly told officers that his wife had “passed out” from vertigo before tumbling down the stairs.

Officers noted that Carlos Mercado had alcohol on his breath and struggled to maintain his balance. Two children, aged one and four, were also found in the home without clothes and reportedly standing near their deceased mother, according to Fox13.

open image in gallery Autumn’s sister has paid tribute to her and said she was a ‘radiant soul’ ( Summer Christiansen-Ward )

When police interviewed Carlos Mercado he stated that he and Autumn had been drinking the night before and claimed that he fell asleep around 4 or 5 p.m.

He said he found Autumn at the bottom of the stairs when he woke and attempted to rouse her, before covering her body with a blanket.

Carlos Mercado then reportedly booked a ride share to head out for more beers while abandoning both children and Autumn at home, reported Fox13.

An alert was raised after she failed to show up for work and the coworker could not reach her, say police.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Mercado’s death with the Office of the Medical Examiner.

According to court records seen by 2KUTV, Carlos Mercardo was found guilty of assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child in 2022 along with a spate of other assault charges.

The Independent has contacted the West Jordan Police Department for comment.