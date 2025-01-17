The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Utah mother of three was found dead at the bottom of the stairs and her husband was arrested after telling police she fell, covered her body with a blanket and went out for beers.

Autumn Mercado, a 39-year-old nurse, died at the family’s home in Salt Lake City on Monday and her body was discovered by officers carrying out a welfare check after a call from a concerned coworker.

Her husband, Carlos Mercado, 47, told investigators he had found Autumn and thought she had fallen, covered her body with a blanket and left the house with his young children alone inside, reported FOX13.

He was taken into custody in connection with the investigation, and booked Tuesday into the Salt Lake County Jail on failure to report a death and two counts of child abandonment, said WJPD Sergeant Andrew Hercules. He has not been charged over her death.

According to an affidavit seen by KSLTV : “Carlos invited the responding officers into the residence, where they noticed Autumn lying deceased at the bottom of the stairs.

“Autumn’s feet were discolored, and signs of rigor mortis appeared to be present.”

A concerned co-worker reportedly called police to request a welfare check as the couple had history 'with domestic violence and [the co-worker] wanted to make sure she was OK'

Her husband reportedly told officers that his wife had “passed out” from vertigo before tumbling down the stairs.

Officers noted that Carlos’ had alcohol on his breath and struggled to maintain his balance. Two children, aged one and four, were also found in the home without clothes and reportedly standing near their deceased mother, said Fox13 .

When police interviewed Carlos he stated that he and Autumn had been drinking the night before and claimed that he fell asleep around 4:00 or 5:00 p.m.

He said he found Autumn at the bottom of the stairs when he woke and attempted to rouse her, before covering her body with a blanket.

Carlos then reportedly booked a ride share to head out for more beers while abandoning both children and Autumn at home, said Fox13 .

An alert was raised after she failed to show up for work and the coworker could not reach her, say police.

Autumn’s sister Summer Christiansen-Ward wrote a devastating statement on Facebook Thursday which read: “I will forever love you, sister. I promise we will take care of your kids. I am brokenhearted.”

She has now set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the family with her sister’s death.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Mercado’s death with the Office of the Medical Examiner.

According to court records seen by 2KUTV, Carlos Mercardo was found guilty of assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child in 2022 along with a spate of other assault charges,

As of Friday, Carlos was recorded as being out of custody, according to Salt Lake County booking records .

The Independent contacted Summer Christiansen-Ward and The West Jordan Police Department for comment.