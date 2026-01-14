The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The bodies of nearly 30 dogs were found inside an Atlanta home by authorities, with dozens more alive but malnourished.

The deceased animals had been placed into plastic bags and discarded in a large pile in the property’s backyard, an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found. Some 24 other dogs recovered from the property were described as “emaciated”.

According to a statement from the LCSO, authorities raced to the address in the Beauregard community Monday after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor.

Three arrests have been made in connection with the incident, with the suspects’ ages ranging from 27 years-old to 63.

open image in gallery Curtis Dewayne Haralson was one of three people arrested ( Lee County Sheriff's Office )

Curtis Dewayne Haralson, 63, Patricia Ann Sims, 54, and Tiffany Ann Sims, 27, were all taken into custody but cops have not yet specified their relationship to each other. All three have been transported to the Lee County Jail.

Sheriff Jay Jones said the suspects, all of whom lived at the Beauregard address, face a total of 111 charges, according to PEOPLE.

The charges include eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, and 29 counts of failure to bury livestock, a misdemeanor. A bond of $48,700 has been set for each opponent, Jones added.

open image in gallery Patricia Ann Sims was also arrested, with the trio facing a total of 111 charges ( Lee County Sheriff's Office )

Under Georgia law, aggravated animal cruelty comes with a prison sentence of one to five years for a first conviction and up to ten years for a subsequent conviction, according to Lawson & Berry. Failing to bury livestock correctly can lead to a year in jail in addition to fines of up to $1,000.

The Animal Health Center of Opelika said 24 rescued dogs were now available to adopt.

The news comes just days after a man in Queens was arrested after a disturbing video of him driving with two dogs tied to the back of his car emerged online.

open image in gallery All three suspects, including Tiffany Ann Sims, have had their bond set at $48,700 ( Lee County Sheriff's Office )

Dan Bujor, 68, from Long Island City, was charged with animal cruelty and faces a year in jail if convicted.

His two dogs, a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Marzipan and a pit bull named Nougat, were seen running behind his Volkswagen Passat as they struggled to keep pace with their owner’s vehicle.

A witness recorded the incident and reported it to the police, who later found Bujor on a street corner with both dogs.

As investigations continue, both pets have been transported to the ASPCA animal hospital and adoption facility in Manhattan.