Video shows police arrest woman accused of stabbing three people at Atlanta airport

A new video shows the dramatic moment police arrested a woman accused of stabbing three people, including an officer, at an Atlanta airport.

Damaris Milton, 44, was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after she allegedly stabbed a taxi driver who had dropped her at the terminal, a Delta employee and the officer.

A video, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, shows the woman surrounded by police officers at the west crossover where passengers wait in security lines, brandishing a knife.

Officers can be heard shouting “Put the knife down” as terrified passengers watched the incident unfold. The video was filmed by a traveller as officers drew their Tasers to try and subdue her.

“Officers encountered her, began to talk her into dropping the knife, limited her movement, she moved into the south terminal and there she stabbed another female and then she stabbed an APD Lt. who was trying to take her into custody,” said Atlanta Police Department Sgt John Chafee.

“It doesn’t appear that there’s a connection between her and them, but that’s something we’ll be looking into.”

The victims are recovering in hospital, and are in a stable condition, WSB-TV reported.

A woman was arrested after stabbing three people at an Atlanta airport (Channel 2 Action News)

Witness Eric Laramie described the chaotic scenes, saying there was “tons of commotion, people running by talking about what happened.”

“Not good you know, not what I was hoping to see in Atlanta,” he added.

The suspect was taken into custody unharmed and is being held in the Clayton County Jail, police said. She is facing four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.