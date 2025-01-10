Everything we know about man arrested near Kenneth blaze as LA wildfires rage

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man whom residents accused of trying to start a blaze was arrested near the Kenneth fire that broke out in Los Angeles on Thursday night — but there was not enough evidence to charge him with arson, police confirmed Friday.

The Kenneth fire broke out north of the Palisades fire, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills, and a Los Angeles Police Department official previously said they believed the blaze was started intentionally.

At a press conference on Friday morning, LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi gave an update and confirmed there was not enough probable cause to arrest the man on suspicion of arson. He was arrested on a felony probation violation, and the investigation is ongoing, he added.

The Department of Medical Examiner confirmed late on Thursday that the death toll from the blazes has now risen to 10, with nearly 10,000 structures devoured by flames, as five fires burned into a third night.

open image in gallery The so-called Kenneth Fire broke out north of the Palisades fire on Thursday, threatening homes near Calabasas and Hidden Hills ( AP )

The Palisades fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city’s western flank and the Eaton fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in L.A.’s history, consuming more than 34,000 acres as well as many homes of celebrities, with the Palisades Fire just 8 percent contained and the Eaton Fire 3 percent contained.

Meanwhile, the Kenneth fire expanded to 960 acres in a matter of hours on Thursday. As it continues to grow rapidly, below, The Independent details everything we know about the man detained.

What we know about the arrest made

Choi confirmed that after further investigation there was not enough probable cause to arrest the suspect on arson or suspicion of arson.

The man has been arrested on a felony probation violation but no further details were given at Friday’s press conference.

“After the interview and additional investigative steps, looking at some additional evidence that was present, they made the determination that there was not enough probable cause to arrest this person on arson or suspicion of arson,” Choi said.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he added. “I would like to thank those community members that were involved … in bringing this person to our attention.”

Minutes after the Kenneth fire broke out on Thursday, the man was reportedly restrained by citizens using rope and zip ties after they accused him of trying to light a fire in Woodland Hills.

open image in gallery The destruction left behind by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday ( AP )

He was later detained by police, Sean Dinse of the LAPD’s Topanga Division told KTLA 5.

“What we know right now is that the incident occurred here and about 20 to 30 minutes later, a suspect was detained by citizens,” said Dinse.

The suspect allegedly had a “propane tank or a flamethrower,” according to a local involved in the citizen’s arrest.

The suspect was reportedly arrested before being taken to Topanga station, although LAPD Drake Madison said: “We cannot confirm any connection to any fire at this time.”

What we know about the suspect

Little is so far known about the man arrested.

He is a homeless man aged in his 30s, according to Fox News. Other publications are reporting that he is believed to be in his mid-20s.

According to a witness of the citizen’s arrest, the restrained man was believed to be in his mid-20s and speak Spanish as his first language. Authorities have not revealed the identity of the man.

What happens next

When asked if he believed the Kenneth fire was purposefully started, LAPD senior lead officer Charles Dinsel previously told NewsNation: “At this time, that’s what we believe, yes.”

However, he said there is currently no clear motive.

He added that there is a crime scene in place there, with the area closed off for further investigations.

The investigation is ongoing, Choi said at Friday’s press conference.