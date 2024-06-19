The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A human arm discovered on a beach in Illinois has been identified as the remains of Sade Robinson, a Milwaukee student who was dismembered after going on a first date with a man who police allege killed her.

The arm was located on 11 May by a walker at Waukegan Municipal Beach — about 50 miles from Milwaukee — according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

A DNA analysis was used to match the arm to Robinson, according to the coroner.

The 19-year-old Milwaukee Area Technical College student was killed after going on a date with 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson in April. Robinson's family was notified of the discovery on Tuesday, NBC News reports.

"On behalf of the Lake County Coroner’s Office, I want to express our sincere condolences to Sade’s family and friends who continue to endure this tragic loss," the coroner, Jennifer Banek, said in a statement.

Sade Robinson, a young woman who was killed on 1 April and whose remains were found in and around Lake Michigan. One of Robinson’s arms was found on an Illinois beach approximately 50 miles from Milwaukee on 11 May ( Milwaukee Police Department )

Robinson's mother, Sheena Scarbrough, "is devastated and feels like her heart is being cut out as she is constantly tortured with this accumulating news of her daughter's murder," according to Verona Swanigan, the attorney representing the victim’s family.

The arm is just the latest of Robinson's remains to be found. On 18 April, more than two weeks after Robinson’s death, a torso and her other arm were found on a remote beach on Lake Michigan, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The day after Robinson was killed, a severed right leg with a foot attached was discovered on a beach in Warnimont Park in the Milwaukee suburb of Cudahy. The leg appeared to belong to a Black female and was “severed just below the hip socket and appeared to have been sawn off,” according to a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office criminal complaint.

The complaint also noted the foot was pink nail polish, and did not appear to be in a state of decomposition.

On 2 April, the day after Robinson's date, a 2020 Honda Civic was discovered with substantial interior damage caused by a fire, stated the complaint.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, appears in court in Milwaukee on Monday 22 April over the alleged murder of 19-year-old Sade Robinson ( Wisconsin Court Systems livestream )

The vehicle and all of the remains found were identified as Robinson's.

Anderson, of Milwaukee, was arrested on 4 April and was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson in connection with Robinson's death.

He has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held on a $5m bail.

Robinson and Anderson had scheduled a date for 1 April at the Twisted Fisherman seafood restaurant, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed the pair sitting at the bar enjoying drinks for around an hour before leaving together. Anderson was later identified as having been an employee at the bar.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office criminal complaint says that video taken from a bus and a convenience store allegedly captured a man walking away from a burning vehicle on the night of Robinson's murder. A witness also told deputies that she saw a man exit Robinson's car from the driver's side door and toss a lit lighter into the vehicle.

Maxwell Anderson, pictured here in surveillance footage taken from a bus, is alleged to have murdered Sade Robinson before dismembering her body and setting fire to her car and fleein the area on a bus ( Milwaukee County Circuit Court )

The alleged arsonist, a male in dark trousers, a dark grey hooded top, and carrying a tan-colored backpack with tan straps, then boarded a city transit bus. Surveillance footage from inside the bus showed that Anderson was on board.

The burned-out Honda Civic was later searched and clothing consistent with that worn by Robinson – a black puffer coat, light blue ripped jeans, and white shoes – was found.

After the footage was recovered and Anderson was identified, deputies arrested him.

Now, Robinson's family is hoping that law enforcement can convince him to confess to the killing.

"I want my daughter's remains! Sade should not have to spend eternity lost because of Anderson's evil agenda," Scarbrough said, via Swanigan. "I have in anxious torment waited 79 days without being able to see my child or know her whereabouts. I pray law enforcement or his family will finally get him to talk and set me free from this stabbing pain of not knowing what happened to my daughter or where her remains are located."