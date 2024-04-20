The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More human remains, believed to belong to missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson, washed up on Lake Michigan’s shore, authorities say.

The 19-year-old went on a first date at a seafood restaurant in Milwaukee on April 1. Robinson sent a Snap message to a friend from a nearby bar, marking the last time she was seen alive. The next day, police recovered a severed leg at Warnimont Park.

On 18 April, a torso and arm were found along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach on Lake Michigan in South Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release. A person walking along the beach found the remains at around 7.30am about a quarter of a mile from an apartment complex.

Police previously said the leg, which was discovered on April 2, had been cut off just below the hip socket and “appeared to have been sawn off”.

Additional human remains were found on 5 April and 6 April, including a human foot that was located in the area where Robinson’s car was destroyed, having been burned up.

Sade Robinson, a young woman who was killed and whose remains were found in and around Lake Michigan ( Milwaukee Police Department )

An eyewitness told investigators that she had seen a white male leave the driver’s door of Robinson’s car early on the morning of April 2, claiming she saw the man light a lighter and toss it into the driver’s door window of the vehicle. Authorities searched, finding black puffer coat, light blue ripped jeans and white shoes — consistent with that worn by Robinson on that evening.

Investigators noted that they think, though have not “formally confirmed,” that all of the discovered remains belong to Robinson. The investigation into the 19-year-old’s death is ongoing.

Information later emerged showing Robinson had planned to meet Maxwell Anderson, 33, at the seafood restaurant.

He was arrested on 4 April and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson charges relating to Robinson’s death.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed the pair sitting at the bar enjoying drinks for around an hour before leaving together.

Maxwell Anderson’s initial court appearance on 12 April ( WDJT-TV via AP )

Robinson’s friend also told investigators that after learning of her disappearance on the news, she had used a phone app to look up Robinson’s location. The last recorded location placed Robinson’s phone in Warnimont Park in the early hours of 2 April.

An employee in the building where Robinson lived recalled the 19-year-old saying she was “excited” for this date.

Mr Anderson was held on a $5m bond for first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson charges in the death of Robinson. A preliminary examination is set for 22 April.

The homicide charge alone carries a penalty of life in prison.