Multiple people have been shot, with two confirmed dead, following an incident at a supermarket in Fordyce, Arkansas

Multiple people were injured, and two were killed, in a shooting reported at an Arkansas grocery store on Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at the Mad Butcher market in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock, around noon, according to local outlets.

Deputies said that a shooter has been contained, but that up to four may have been involved.

Police later confirmed that a total of nine civilians had been shot, two fatally. A law enforcement was also shot.

Video online showed a heavy police presence at the local grocery story. Locals later described the incident at the Fordyce supermarket as “a terrible day for our little town”.

“This is a small town and we personally know several people that were very nearby when the shooting took place. It’s just such a horrible thing that happened to people simply trying to grocery shop,” Fordyce resident Charise Ellson wrote on Facebook.