Group of 5th graders plotted to murder boy in bathroom and make it look like suicide, police say

Disturbing details have emerged about a group of fifth-grade girls who are accused of plotting to murder a boy in their class and make it look like suicide, according to a newly released police report.

Four students at Legacy Traditional School in Surprise, Arizona were accused of planning to lure a fellow fifth-grader to a bathroom, stab him, and forge a suicide note to make the killing appear self-inflicted.

But the plot to “just end him,” according to the report, unraveled back in October 2024 after another student overheard the group discussing it in detail during lunch and told a parent, who alerted the school.

The students, two 10-year-olds and two 11-year-olds, talked about how they would wear gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints, according to the police report. Roles were reportedly assigned, including someone to stand guard.

open image in gallery The students at Legacy Traditional School in Surprise, Arizona, were arrested and then released to their parents ( Google Maps )

One girl claimed she thought the conversation was a joke until it became serious. Another said she joined in because she didn’t want to be seen as “weird.” A third told police she only realized the plan was real when she was assigned a role.

The suspected ringleader, a girl who had reportedly been in a “relationship” with the intended victim, told others she hated him after he cheated on her and wanted him dead, according to the police report.

All four students were arrested on charges of threatening and disorderly conduct. Three of the students reportedly showed remorse and apologized while the fourth allegedly laughed during the investigation and made excuses for her actions, according to NBC News citing the police report.

The students were suspended pending expulsion at the time of the arrests and then released to their parents, AZ Family reported.

Legacy Traditional School said in a statement that student safety is its top priority and the situation was addressed immediately.

“Due to federal student privacy laws, we cannot discuss individual student disciplinary matters,” the statement read. “Any student who makes or shares a threat may face disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion.”

Parents of the accused students did not respond to requests for comment from NBC News or AZ Family.