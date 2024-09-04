Support truly

An active shooter situation has been reported at a Georgia high school.

Authorities are now responding to Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, which is in lockdown after gunshots were reported. Police said there have been casualties but declined to provide details, WSBTV reports. A local hospital told CNN they have received patients with gunshot wounds.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to WSBTV.

“Apalachee High School is currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire,” school officials wrote in a message to parents around 10:45 am local time. “Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area.”

Parents are rushing to pick up their students, who have been cleared to be released by authorities. Students are gathering at a nearby stadium, according to WSBTV.

Fox 5 reported witnessing at least two people being airlifted off the campus. Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded and emergency responders are treating people at the school, according to Fox 5. At least six ambulances are on the scene as of noon local time, WSBTV reports.

Governor Brian Kemp has “directed all available state resources” to the school.

“We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation,” Kemp said.

The FBI is coordinating with local authorities to investigate. Georgia State Patrol troopers and officers from both Barrow and Winder counties have also responded.

“FBI Atlanta is aware of the current situation at Apalachee High School in Barrow County,” the bureau said in a statement. “Our agents are on scene coordinating with and supporting local law enforcement.”

Some 1,900 students attend Apalachee High School, which is 40 miles outside of Atlanta. All schools in the county are on lockdown as the situation unfolds.

More to come...