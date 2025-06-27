The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man allegedly shot by controversial former NFL star Antonio Brown has been identified as the protester who invaded the field during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, 41, of New Orleans, is listed as a victim after Brown was accused of firing off two rounds with a handgun outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in the early hours of May 17.

Nantambu told investigators that one of the rounds grazed his neck, according to the Associated Press.

The 36-year-old former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is wanted for attempted murder, with authorities calling for a $10,000 bond and house arrest pending trial, according to a Miami-Dade arrest warrant. Brown contests that he was a victim of attempted robbery.

Most recent reports suggest that Brown has now fled the country.

open image in gallery Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was identified as the man who waved a ‘Sudan and Free Gaza’ flag at the Superdome ( AFP/Getty )

“That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal,” Brown tweeted late Thursday evening, alleging that Nantambu stole millions of dollars of jewelry from him three years ago in Dubai. Nantambu sued Brown in Florida in 2022 and won $968,960 before the case was eventually dismissed.

“Then in May he snuck into a gate at the event and came right up to me trying to steal from me and threaten my life,” Brown continued. “That night I was fighting for my life with his intentions.”

Earlier this month, the former athlete claimed on X that he had been “jumped” by several individuals trying to steal his jewelry in Miami last month. “I went home that night and was not arrested,” he added in block capitals.

open image in gallery Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown contests that he was the victim of robbery ( AP )

The twist in Brown’s case came after Nantambu turned himself in on two misdemeanor charges to the Louisiana State Police on Thursday.

The man, who was hired as an extra performer for Lamar’s halftime show, was accused of waving a flag that included the words “Sudan and Free Gaza” during the February 9 performance, before running across the Caesars Superdome.

“In coordination with the National Football League, troopers learned that Nantambu had permission to be on the field during the performance but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did,” police said.

Nantambu surrendered to authorities after a warrant was issued for misdemeanor charges of resisting a police officer and disturbing the peace by disrupting a lawful assembly, police said.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

open image in gallery Nantambu was tackled by several men in suits after running off stage with a ‘Sudan and Free Gaza’ flag ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nantambu was among dozens of dancers wearing black outfits. He held the flag in the air while standing on the roof of a car, a main feature of the hip-hop artist’s performance, which took place in the presence of President Donald Trump.

The performer then jumped off stage and ran across the field before being tackled by several men in suits.

State police say troopers began investigating shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Security and law enforcement personnel ran after him after he refused to comply with their commands to stop.

Neither jail records nor online court records list a lawyer for Nantambu who could be reached for comment.