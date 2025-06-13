The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Controversial former NFL star Antonio Brown is wanted on attempted murder charges over a shooting that took place at a celebrity boxing event in May.

Brown , 36, is accused of firing two shots during a brawl between two groups of people in Miami’s Little Haiti airport, according to a warrant seen by The Washington Post.

The warrant was signed on Wednesday by a judge in Miami-Dade County. It calls for a $10,000 bond and house arrest for Brown pending trial.

Brown has yet to comment on the charges.

A security guard from the event told police that he saw Brown physically confronting another man outside the venue. Multiple witnesses also told police that Brown fired two shots, according to the warrant.

open image in gallery Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on attempted murder charges ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Investigators are quoted in the warrant as saying surveillance video shows Brown assaulting a man, which caused a larger brawl. At one point, Brown grabbed a security guard’s gun and ran towards the man he initially attacked, police allege. The victim ducks as Brown allegedly fires two shots, the video shows.

Five days after the incident, the victim told police that after the first physical encounter, Brown “began to run toward him with a firearm.” The man said that one of the bullets grazed his neck. He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

The victim said that he has known Brown since 2022.

Last month, a video posted to social media showed Brown involved in a fight with several people at a boxing event hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. He was seen apparently holding a black pistol as he pursued someone. Shots could be heard off camera shortly thereafter.

open image in gallery Brown is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, shown here at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, alongside Le’Veon Bell, in October 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Additional video showed Brown, hands behind his back, being escorted from the venue by an officer.

Brown posted on social media that he had been “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

“Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED,” Brown wrote.

Brown’s statement did not mention the gunshots.

Brown played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018, where he emerged as one of the NFL’s top receiving threats and twice led the league in receiving yards. His career took a downturn because of various on- and off-field issues, including his contract being voided by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the 2019 season.

He split his final three NFL seasons with New England and Tampa Bay, and his career ended with Brown stripping off his jersey, pads, and gloves while walking off the field during the Buccaneers’ 2021 regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Brown announced his retirement a few months later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.