Former NFL player Antonio Brown said he was “jumped” by a group of people on Friday evening after attending a kickboxing event in Miami, Florida.

Social media was abuzz after videos circulated showing Brown getting into some kind of altercation with several other people and then being taken away by police officers.

Brown appeared to be leaving a boxing event when he got into a scuffle with others. In one video, a loud popping sound can be heard – though police have not confirmed if it was a gunshot.

On Saturday morning, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star took to his social media to clarify that the altercation began after several people tried to “steal” his jewelry. He said police released him after learning what occurred.

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED,” Brown said on X.

The former wide receiver said he plans to press charges against the individuals who “jumped” him.

open image in gallery Brown, left, and, Le'Veon Bell, at a Trump campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania in October 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Miami Police Department told CBS News that officials responded to the incident in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 67th Street after reports of a gunshot.

In one video of the incident, a bystander can be heard asserting “he has a gun” before the loud popping sounds.

Brown did not address any allegation related to gunshots on social media.

No individuals have been injured, and no arrests have been made, police told CBS News. The investigation is ongoing.

The Independent has asked the Miami Police Department for more information.

After the altercation occurred, Brown joined social media influencer Adin Ross on his livestream, saying he “blacked out” and didn’t know what occurred during the incident.

“I got CTE,” Brown said. “I blocked out. I blacked out, Adin. I don’t know what happened.”