Andrea Vazquez – latest: Murder suspect Gabriel Esparza’s attorney says he’s scared as DA vows to seek justice
Authorities say Whittier teen was ‘randomly targeted’ before being found dead in Moreno Valley
The suspect in Andrea Vazquez’s kidnapping and murder is reportedly “scared” after being hit with multiple felonies.
Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been charged with murder, kidnapping and attempted rape in connection with the death of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez. Mr Esparza entered a not-guilty plea when he made his first court appearance for the brutal slaying on Wednesday.
Vazquez was randomly kidnapped while on a date with her boyfriend at Penn Park in Whittier.
While Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in the parked car, an armed man approached them and began shooting. Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the scene and when he returned, he “discovered blood” near it and Vazquez was gone.
Vazquez’s body was found the following day in Moreno Valley.
Mr Esparza’s attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez told FOX11 that the 20-year-old was “scared.”
“Everyone in this case is in shock, and everyone who knows him can’t believe that he has been charged with this crime,” Mr Rodriguez told the network in a statement, adding that Mr Esparza is “just beginning to understand what is going on.”
Andrea Vazquez’s family ‘completely destroyed’ by teen’s murder
Vazquez’s sister Edlyn Vazquez posted a tribute for the slain teen on Thursday.
“My sweet angel ... I’m completely destroyed. Words cannot describe this pain,” Ms Vaquez wrote on Facebook. “I love you with all my heart and my soul ... Until we meet again beautiful baby.”
Ms Vazquez had led public pleas for her sister’s safe return after she was kidnapped and shot over the weekend.
Suspect ‘randomly picked someone hanging out at the park,’ police say
Police arrested Gabriel Esparza in connection with Andrea Vazquez’s death.
“This was a completely random act of violence, there is nothing to suggest that there was any kind of affiliation.” Whittier Police Department public information officer Thomas Mattson told Fox 11.
“The suspect just randomly picked someone who was hanging out at the park and committed this heinous act.”
Prosecutors have formally filed seven charges against the suspect, according to a criminal complaint submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Mr Esparza is expected in court again on 25 October.
Andrea Vazquez’s sister managed to track her location following kidnapping
Shortly after 20-year-old Andrea Vazquez was attacked and kidnapped, her sister Edlyn managed to track her location using Apple’s Find My iPhone feature and began following it.
However, she lost it a few minutes later.
“I tracked it to ... going down the 60. I started following it and the location stopped in Moreno Valley, and that’s the last known location that I have of her,” she said, according to ABC7.
Vazquez was later found dead in an open field in Moreno Valley, not far from where Edlyn said she tracked her location and the family found traces of blood.
ICYMI: What happened to Andrea Vazquez?
The horror unfolded just after midnight on Sunday 20 August when Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in a car at Penn Park in Whittier, police said.
Her boyfriend told police that an armed suspect then approached their vehicle and “fired a weapon in their direction,” police said.
Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the scene and when he returned he discovered blood near his car and his girlfriend missing.
Vazquez has been kidnapped from the scene.
What we know about kidnap and murder of Andrea Vazquez
Andrea Vazquez’s GoFundMe tops $40,000
A GoFundMe for the family of Andrea Vazquez has raised over $40,000 in memory of the 19-year-old who was the victim of a random violent act.
“I am asking all our friends and family to help my family with the tragic loss of our beautiful Andrea,” the GoFundMe creator, Diana Ortiz, wrote in the description.
“We appreciate all the love, prayer, and support during this time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”
Andrea Vazquez was kidnapped while sitting in a car with her boyfriend
Officers were alerted to a shooting and kidnapping incident located at the “parking stalls area” at 13950 Penn Street in Whittier.
Vasquez’s sister, Edlyn, with whom she lives in Los Angeles, put out a plea on Facebook for the public’s help in finding her.
“My sister was shot and kidnapped at Penn Park,” she wrote.
“Her last location shows Moreno Valley. We don’t know her condition. Please I am begging, if anyone has information, or the heart to share this, please please contact me and repost.”
Vazquez’s body was found by police on Monday night. Her family was informed the following day.
Suspect ‘just beginning to understand what is going on,’ attorney says
