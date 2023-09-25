✕ Close Family reacts to death of Andrea Vazquez

The suspect in Andrea Vazquez’s kidnapping and murder is reportedly “scared” after being hit with multiple felonies.

Gabriel Sean Esparza, 20, has been charged with murder, kidnapping and attempted rape in connection with the death of 19-year-old Andrea Vazquez. Mr Esparza entered a not-guilty plea when he made his first court appearance for the brutal slaying on Wednesday.

Vazquez was randomly kidnapped while on a date with her boyfriend at Penn Park in Whittier.

While Vazquez and her boyfriend were sitting in the parked car, an armed man approached them and began shooting. Vazquez’s boyfriend fled the scene and when he returned, he “discovered blood” near it and Vazquez was gone.

Vazquez’s body was found the following day in Moreno Valley.

Mr Esparza’s attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez told FOX11 that the 20-year-old was “scared.”

“Everyone in this case is in shock, and everyone who knows him can’t believe that he has been charged with this crime,” Mr Rodriguez told the network in a statement, adding that Mr Esparza is “just beginning to understand what is going on.”