Several shot at Montana bar as gunman remains on the run

Several people have been shot near a bar in Anaconda, Montana, according to local media reports.

Witnesses reported that a gunman armed with a rifle fled The Owl Bar on Friday, NBC Montana reports. Denver’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says “multiple parties” were shot in the area. ATF officers are responding.

Officers are still searching for the suspected gunman. The Granite County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter is wearing a tye-dyed shirt, blue jeans and an orange bandana.

“There is an active shooter in Anaconda Deer Lodge,” the sheriff’s office said just after 12:30 local time. “Granite County deputies are at the Georgetown Lake / Flint Creek area.”

A SWAT team cleared the suspect’s house in Anaconda as police continue their search, the sheriff’s office said at 1:30 local time. Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

The Montana Highway Patrol has urged people to stay away from the area.

"There is a heavy law enforcement presence west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road,” the agency said. “Authorities are searching for a suspect believed to be armed.”

The sheriff’s office said troopers stopped a driver in a white F-150 while searching for the suspect. The driver was not the suspected gunman.

Governor Greg Gianforte said he’s “closely monitoring the situation involving an active shooter in Anaconda.”

“Please join Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy,” Gianforte wrote on X.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.