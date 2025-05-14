Montana man killed wife, and kids, 6 and 7 months, in murder suicide, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police in Montana believe a man killed his wife and young children in a murder-suicide Sunday after he made a disturbing call to 911 dispatch.

Nicholas Olson-Hartley, 33, of Kalispell reportedly “made concerning statements” to dispatch before hanging up.

Police arrived at the family’s home in the Silverbrook Estates community just before 6 a.m. and forced their way into the home after they could not contact anyone inside.

Officials found the bodies of Olson-Hartley and his wife, Katie Olson-Hartley, 27, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

open image in gallery (Left to right) Heidi, Stellan, and Katie Olson-Hartley died on May 11 from gunshot wounds. ( GoFundMe )

Two children, Heidi, 6, and Stellan, 7 months, were also found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. An initial investigation shows Nicholas Olson-Hartley killed his family before calling 911, and then died by suicide.

“Our family has suffered the most heartbreak and damage imaginable that we will ever feel” Katie Olson-Hartley’s sister Kayla told The Independent.

“Katie was the best mom we have ever known and her babies are her universe. Everything Katie did was for Heidi and Stellan and her family and her babies felt that every single day,” Kayla continued.

Kayla remembered Heidi as a “smart, goofy, fiery little girl who was bursting at the seams with life and wanting to experience all that she could.”

open image in gallery Heidi Olson-Hartley was 6 years old while her brother Stellan was just 7 months. ( GoFundMe )

“Stellan was the most happy, smiley, calm and sweet little baby boy, like his namesake,” Kayla said of her nephew. “Stellan was so excited to start eating food and loved to dance and be goofy with us. “

A GoFundMe created to help with the family’s upcoming expenses has reached its $20,000 goal. Kayla said there is also a raffle for a $1,000 gift certificate to Creative Body Piercing and Fine Body Jewelry.

“On behalf of my family, we wanted to extend our deepest thanks to our family, friends, loved ones, and this community. We feel your love and support and we can't get through this without each and every one of you,” she said.

If you or someone you know is in distress, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988 or by visiting 988lifeline.org.