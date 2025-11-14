The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former American Idol contestant recently arrested on a slew of rape charges once fronted a heavy-metal band with an unsettling name – Sexual Harassment.

Randy Madden, 45, formed the group after he failed to win over the American Idol judges in 2008, TMZ reported.

Now, the rock star wannabe, who was arrested on November 3 by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, is facing six felony charges, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 18, oral copulation, anal and genital penetration by a foreign object, sending harmful material and luring and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Prosecutors say the alleged assault occurred between July and September of this year and involved at least one alleged sexual encounter. Madden pleaded not guilty and was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond Thursday.

open image in gallery Randy Madden auditioned for American Idol on season eight's pilot. He is accused of sexually assaulting a child. ( FOX/American Idol )

open image in gallery Madden, who arrested November 3 by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, is facing six felony charges ( Ventura County Sheriff's Office )

When Madden first auditioned for the popular competition show in 2008 when he was 27 and working as a sales representative for a media company.

He walked into auditions in Phoenix with a rendition of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” that Simon Cowell famously cut short after about 20 seconds, saying the performance was “wimpy.”

Paula Abdul and the other judges told him he needed real stage experience if he wanted a shot at rock stardom.

Madden broke down in tears as he begged the judges for a chance, but received four rejections and was eliminated from the competition. Kris Allen went on to win that season, which also introduced the world to Adam Lambert and Danny Gokey.

Madden went on to form the band, which leaned into heavy-metal–infused Elvis Presley covers and other hard-driving tracks. Its name now lands with a disturbing resonance in light of the allegations he faces years later.

In recent years, Madden appeared to work as a hairdresser and photographer, with social media pages filled with images of scantily dressed young women posing around California locations. He has also referenced being injured in a motorcycle crash, which has reportedly left him walking with a cane.

open image in gallery It’s unknown if Madden has continued performing music, though he did return to Idol the season after his first rejection – only to be cut again ( Getty )

It’s unknown if Madden has continued performing music, though he did return to Idol the season after his first rejection – only to be cut again.

“America’s gonna see me, someone out there’s gonna hear my story,” he said tearfully after failing to advance. “Someone’s gonna say ‘This guy rocks.’”

Madden’s current occupation is listed as “disabled” on Ventura County Sheriff’s online records. Per his social media accounts, Madden is currently unable to walk without crutches or a cane after a motorcycle accident in September 2023. He has a GoFundMe page linked on his Instagram page, requesting help with “living expenses Rent, Utilities, Gas, etc.”

“My recovery has been challenging, and I can’t currently work as a hairdresser due to my condition. Recent surgery involved moving muscle to cover an infection, and I’m now dealing with potential complications," he wrote in an update on June 18, sharing that he’s already had seven surgeries and needs two more.

“With rising costs for gas and transportation, I’m trying to minimize expenses while focusing on my recovery.”