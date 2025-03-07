Amazon driver accused of sexually assaulting victims as he delivered orders

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman and a girl while he was delivering packages in the Los Angeles area, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The driver, Los Angeles resident Fernando Barreto-Hernandez, 24, was identified on Wednesday as a suspect in the attacks, according to KTLA.

One of the alleged assaults took place in late January when the delivery driver approached a woman walking in the L.A. suburb of Glendale and sexually assaulted her, police reported.

Barreto-Hernandez was arrested three days later on unrelated charges stemming from an incident that had occurred in Los Angeles last December.

In that incident, Barreto-Hernandez was accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl while he was delivering packages.

Fernando Barreto-Hernandez, 24, of Los Angeles was arrested this month for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and a girl while he was working as a delivery driver for Amazon ( Glendale Police Department )

He appeared in court last month for the first alleged assault, and was charged with the Glendale assault following the hearing.

The LA County District Attorney's Office has filed both felony and misdemeanor charges against Barreto-Hernandez for both alleged attacks. Barreto-Hernandez was later released after he posted bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The driver has worked for several companies running deliveries, including Amazon, Amazon Flex, and FedEx, according to police.

Detectives believe there may be more victims, and have asked anyone else who may have been assaulted by the suspect to come forward.

“Barreto-Hernandez has worked for multiple delivery companies,” the city said in a statement. “Anyone with information related to the identification of additional victims is urged to contact detectives from the Glendale Police Department’s Assaults Unit.”