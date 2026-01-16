The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Australian woman who first publicly accused Alon and Oren Alexander of sexual assault was found dead late last year, according to authorities.

Kate Whiteman sued the twin brothers in March 2024, accusing them of forcing her into a car as she was leaving a nightclub in 2012 and driving her to a mansion on New York’s Long Island, where she was allegedly raped.

Late last year, Whiteman was found dead near Sydney at the age of 45, officials in New South Wales have confirmed. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

The New South Wales Police Force told The Independent that Whiteman’s death is “not being treated as suspicious, and police are not investigating.”

The New South Wales Coroners Court confirmed to The Independent that Whiteman’s death was reported to the coroner in late 2025. The investigation into her death has concluded, and the circumstances surrounding her passing were determined to be “non-suspicious,” the coroner’s court said.

open image in gallery An Australian woman who first publicly accused Alon Alexander, right, and Oren Alexander, left, of sexual assault was found dead late last year, a new report has revealed ( Matias J. Ocner-Pool/Getty Images )

Her death was first reported by The New York Times.

Minutes after Whiteman’s lawsuit was filed, another woman, Rebecca Mandel, filed her own lawsuit against Oren, a big-time real estate broker, and Alon, an executive at his family’s security firm.

In 2010, Mandel was at a Manhattan nightclub when Alon insisted on buying her a drink, the lawsuit said. After consuming her first drink of the night, her memory became hazy, according to the lawsuit.

Mandel’s lawsuit claimed Alon had intentionally drugged her drink, and then he and Oren brought her to their apartment, where they sexually abused her.

Another woman, Angelica Parker, filed a lawsuit in June 2024, claiming she was sexually assaulted in a Manhattan apartment in 2012 by Alon and the older Alexander brother, Tal, another luxury real estate broker, while Oren watched, according to the New York Times. Parker’s lawsuit was later dismissed due to statute of limitations issues, the publication reported.

open image in gallery Kate Whiteman sued the twin brothers in March 2024, accusing them of raping her over a decade earlier ( Matias J. Ocner-Pool/Getty Images )

All three brothers were arrested and charged with sex trafficking crimes in December 2024. They stand accused of working together and with others to “repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape dozens of victims” for over a decade, the brothers’ indictment reads.

The trio has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against them. Their trial is expected to start on January 26.

open image in gallery Alon and Oren’s older brother, Tal Alexander, has also been accused of sexual assault, though all three deny such allegations ( REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg )

Juda Engelmayer, a public relations consultant for the brothers, told The Independent that they were “unaware” of Whiteman’s death “until we learned about it from the media today.”

“Her attorney and the federal prosecutors were in court with us earlier this week and made no mention of it, perhaps because Ms. Whiteman was never part of the federal prosecution. The decision to release this information publicly on the eve of trial invites obvious questions,” Engelmayer said.

The Independent has reached out to Whiteman’s attorney, Evan Torgan, for comment.