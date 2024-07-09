Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The FBI is investigating three brothers, two of whom founded a lucrative real-estate empire, following joint allegations of rape and sexual assault stemming as far back as when they were in high school, according to sources.

Twins Oren and Alon Alexander, both 37 years old, were accused of raping two women in New York in 2010 and 2012, according to two civil lawsuits filed in March.

Tal Alexander, 38, the oldest of the three brothers who co-founded luxury property brokerage Official Partners with Oren, which claims to have closed more than $8 billion in sales, was not initially named in the lawsuits.

Another suit was eventually filed against Tal in June that accused him of participating in a sexual assault with Alon while Oren watched in 2012.

The three brothers have denied all allegations against them.

Now, federal agents from the Bureau’s task force for child exploitation and sex trafficking have joined the probe, according to sources familiar with the matter and an undisclosed document seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Oren Alexander (second left) has denied all rape and sexual abuse accusations against him ( Getty Images )

The FBI is investigating claims from women who alleged to have experienced or witnessed sexual assault from the Alexander family.

Allegations in the lawsuit describe acts of sexual violence that resulted in permanent harm and psychological trauma to the alleged victims, according to The Real Deal who first read the filings. The complaint details an act so “extreme and outrageous” that it would be deemed “intolerable in a civilized society.”

Oren and Tal, whose clientele includes the likes of Tommy Hilfiger and billionaire Ken Griffin, have both stepped down from their roles at their real-estate company.

The twin brothers were “unaware” of FBI interjection, their attorney Isabelle Kirshner told The Journal. Tal’s lawyers, Deanna Paul and Milton Williams, also said they were unaware of any federal investigation, asserting that her client “has done nothing wrong.”

The accusations span two decades, as far back as their high school years as the siblings lived and worked across different regions in the US.

Last month, five additional women told the outlet that they were allegedly sexually assaulted or raped by Oren.

After the filings, two dozen women have allegedly approached Evan Torgan, the attorney for the two women in the March lawsuits.

The alleged victims comprise of young female models in the brothers’ social circle, Torgan said.

The alleged assaults went unreported to police as the women were said to have willfully gone on dates with the wealthy siblings, as per the women’s attorney.

The Independent has reached out to the FBI for more information on their alleged probe into the Alexander brothers.