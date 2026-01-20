The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Once fixtures of New York’s ultra-luxury real estate scene, the Alexander brothers built careers selling some of the most expensive homes in the country – and cultivating a jet-set lifestyle to match.

But now Tal Alexander, 38, his brothers, Oren Alexander and Alon Alexander, who are 38-year-old twins, will face a jury in a Manhattan federal courtroom on charges that prosecutors say expose a far darker reality – a years-long sex trafficking conspiracy involving dozens of women, luxury travel, drugs, and violence.

Prosecutors say the brothers typically met their victims on dating apps, through social events, at bars and nightclubs, and sometimes through party promoters before providing drugs, including cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms, or drugging their drinks before sexually assaulting them, the Associated Press reported.

Defense lawyers acknowledge that the men had sex with women but say the women were willing participants. The brothers have been held without bail since their December 2024 arrest.

open image in gallery Tal Alexander, 38, Oren Alexander, 39, and another brother, will soon stand trial on charges of a years-long sex trafficking conspiracy involving dozens of women, luxury travel, drugs and violence ( AP )

All three men have repeatedly pleaded not guilty to all charges and insist the encounters were consensual. Jury selection begins Tuesday. The trial is expected to last about a month.

The case comes just weeks after one of the Alexanders’ earliest accusers, a 45-year-old Australian woman, was found dead, according to the New York Times – a development that, while not connected to the charges, has cast an additional shadow over the proceedings.

From power brokers to criminal defendants

The sons of Israeli immigrants Shlomy and Orly Alexander, Oren and Tal quickly climbed ranks in the cutthroat world of luxury real estate.

They brokered deals with the rich and famous, including Lindsay Lohan, Liam Gallagher, Tommy Hilfiger, as well as a $14 million Miami condo in 2018 for Kanye West.

Oren was listed as the agent for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's acquisition of a $24million home in 2021, according to reports obtained by the Daily Mail.

After joining Douglas Elliman, they co-founded the Alexander Team, which specialized in high-end properties in Miami, New York and Los Angeles, and went on to broker record-setting deals, including the $238 million sale of a Central Park South penthouse to hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin.

open image in gallery Oren Alexander and his twin brother Alon will appear in court this week ( Matias J. Ocner-Pool/Getty Images )

open image in gallery As Oren and Tal launched their own brokerage in 2022, their brother Alon, who went to law school, took on a role at the family’s private security firm ( Matias J. Ocner-Pool/Getty Images )

As Oren and Tal launched their own brokerage in 2022, their brother Alon, who went to law school, took on a role at the family’s private security firm. Prosecutors say all three were deeply embedded in the alleged criminal scheme as the three were known to throw parties in the Hamptons, Tulum and the Bahamas.

WhatsApp chats later discovered by the FBI would later reveal that the three brothers allegedly discussed 'imports' of women and plans to loosen them up with cocaine, mushrooms and G - street name for the date rape drug GHB.

Their parents have publicly defended their sons.

open image in gallery Orly and Shlomy Alexander, parents of the three men, have publicly defended their sons ( Getty )

“We have been living with this ordeal since allegations first surfaced in civil lawsuits and were widely amplified long before any criminal charges were brought,” Orly and Shlomy Alexander said in a statement to ABC News.

“We believe our sons are innocent, and that if they are judged on the evidence presented at trial, free from speculation or public narrative, the truth will prevail.”

The allegations

In a 16-page federal indictment, prosecutors allege the Alexander brothers orchestrated a sex trafficking conspiracy that spanned more than a decade, using their wealth, status and access to elite social scenes to lure women into situations where they were drugged, assaulted and raped.

According to the indictment, the brothers used “the promise of luxury experiences, travel and accommodations” to entice women before allegedly incapacitating them with drugs and alcohol and forcing sex.

One of the brothers’ earliest accusers, Kate Whiteman, was found dead in Sydney, Australia, in 2025.

The 45-year-old woman sued the twin brothers in March 2024, accusing them of forcing her into a car as she was leaving a nightclub in 2012 and driving her to a mansion on New York’s Long Island, where she was allegedly raped.

The New South Wales Police Force told The Independent that Whiteman’s death is “not being treated as suspicious, and police are not investigating.”

The New South Wales Coroners Court confirmed to The Independent that Whiteman’s death was reported to the coroner in late 2025. The investigation into her death has concluded, and the circumstances surrounding her passing were determined to be “non-suspicious,” the coroner’s court said.

open image in gallery Alon Alexander appeared in court in Miami following their December 2024 arrest ( Miami Dade Circuit Court )

open image in gallery Oren and Alon also face separate state charges in Florida, and dozens of civil lawsuits remain on hold while the criminal cases proceed ( Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation/Reuters )

Minutes after Whiteman’s lawsuit was filed, another woman, Rebecca Mandel, filed her own lawsuit against Oren and Alon.

In 2010, Mandel was at a Manhattan nightclub when Alon insisted on buying her a drink, the lawsuit said. After consuming her first drink of the night, her memory became hazy, according to the lawsuit.

Mandel’s lawsuit claimed Alon had intentionally drugged her drink, and then he and Oren brought her to their apartment, where they sexually abused her.

Another woman, Angelica Parker, filed a lawsuit in June 2024, claiming she was sexually assaulted in a Manhattan apartment in 2012 by Alon and Tal, while Oren watched, according to the New York Times. Parker’s lawsuit was later dismissed due to statute of limitations issues, the publication reported.

Two other alleged victims told investigators they were invited to the Hamptons in June 2009 to celebrate the brothers’ birthday and later learned they would not be taken back to Manhattan, the Associated Press reported.

According to court documents, both women allege they were drugged and repeatedly assaulted by the brothers, with memories limited to “flashes” due to their incapacitated state.

Prosecutors argue such accounts illustrate a consistent “playbook.” Defense attorneys say the lack of clear recollection undermines the allegations. Some accusers say they only came forward after learning others had similar experiences.

“Now I finally feel like, no one’s going to call me a liar ’cause I’m not the only one,” one alleged victim told police.

Defense attorneys, however, have highlighted social media posts, friendly texts, and later contact between accusers and the brothers as evidence inconsistent with claims of assault.

“I feel like I was in some sort of denial,” one woman testified during a deposition. “I was hoping that it didn’t happen.”

open image in gallery Federal prosecutors say text messages among the brothers and their associates referencing drugs such as MDMA, cocaine, GHB, Quaaludes and Ambien demonstrate an effort to incapacitate women ‘to further their sex trafficking scheme’ ( Getty )

A sex trafficking scheme or ‘idle chatter’?

Federal prosecutors describe a coordinated pattern of abuse involving physical force, drugged drinks and group assaults in destinations including the Hamptons, Aspen, Las Vegas, Miami and the Bahamas.

They say text messages among the brothers and their associates referencing drugs such as MDMA, cocaine, GHB, Quaaludes and Ambien demonstrate an effort to incapacitate women “to further their sex trafficking scheme.”

Defense attorneys dispute that characterization, arguing the messages amount to “idle chatter” and that the government has failed to show sex occurred in exchange for anything of value.

“None of these women were drugged or raped or anything of the sort,” the defense wrote in a November filing. “Rather, those who engaged in sex with one or more of the Alexander brothers did so consensually.”

What happens next?

Earlier this month, prosecutors returned a superseding indictment adding an additional charge against Alon and Oren related to a 2012 cruise in the Bahamas, alleging they engaged in sex with a woman who was physically incapable of declining participation.

Defense attorneys have moved to dismiss portions of the indictment, arguing prosecutors repeatedly altered charges at the last minute and raised concerns about verifying foreign birth records tied to allegations involving an underage victim. The judge has not yet ruled.

All three men will stand trial with jury selection beginning Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Opening statements are expected next week.

If convicted on all counts, the brothers face 15 years to life in prison.

Oren and Alon also face separate state charges in Florida, and dozens of civil lawsuits remain on hold while the criminal cases proceed.