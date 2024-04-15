The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the movie Rust, who was convicted on involuntary manslaughter charges, reportedly trashed the jurors who handed her a guilty verdict last month.

New Mexico prosecutors ahead of her sentencing hearing collected recordings she made from prison in which Gutierrez-Reed describes the jurors as "idiots" and "a**holes" who spent only two hours deliberating her fate.

Gutierrez-Reed, 26, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March in connection with the 2021 accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. She was killed after a prop gun held by actor Alec Baldwin during filming fired a live round of ammunition.

Hutchins was struck by a bullet to the chest and Joel Souza, the director, was hit in the stomach. Mr Souza survived his injuries but Hutchins did not.

New Mexico prosecutors are seeking the maximum penalty for Gutierrez-Reed, arguing that her phone conversations make clear her “complete and total failure to accept responsibility for her actions," according to the prosecutors' filings.

Prosecutors in Santa Fe are asking that she spend 18 months behind bars, the longest sentence possible for the charges, according to court documents filed on Friday and obtained by CNN. She’s also expected to pay a $5,000 fine as part of the sentence.

In calls from jail, Gutierrez-Reed has blamed the woman’s death on the medic and paramedics on set. She also claimed that the judge and special prosecutor’s office have been conspiring against her and called jurors derogatory names, the outlet reported.

They noted in the filing that Gutierrez-Reed complains about how the shooting has affected her life “while never expressing genuine remorse at any time” during her phone conversations.

Her attorneys are hoping to avoid the maximum sentence and to secure a conditional discharge for the 26-year-old.

During her two-week trial, prosecutors said that Gutierrez-Reed “repeatedly” failed to maintain proper firearm safety, resulting in negligence that led to Hutchins’ death. Colleagues called the woman “sloppy” and “unprofessional”.

As an armourer, Gutierrez-Reed's primary job was maintaining, controlling, and ensuring the safe handling of firearms and ammunition on set. Prosecutors also argued that the live round that killed Hutchins was pulled from Gutierrez-Reed's work station on the day of the incident.

Prosecutors said Gutierrez-Reed routinely left firearms and ammunition lying around the set, and showed videos to jurors demonstrating numerous instances in which firearms were not being handled properly by actors. One clip even showed Gutierrez-Reed holding a shotgun with the barrel pointed up at her own head.

Baldwin is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the woman’s death.

Gutierrez-Reed insisted she would not testify at Baldwin's upcoming involuntary manslaughter trial because he did not come out to speak in her defence.

Baldwin pleaded not guilty in January. Prosecutors also say his actions led to “safety compromises”. Attorneys for the armourer previously said that she was being used as an “easy target” for the production to put blame on and as a scapegoat for Baldwin.

Guttierez-Reed's attorneys have requested that she be sentenced to probation, citing her lack of a criminal record.

The jury in the case previously acquitted her of a tampering with evidence charge. She’s facing a separate charge of unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment which is unrelated to the shooting.

Gutierrez-Reed is currently being held at Santa Fe county Adult Detention Facility, where she’s been since 6 March. She’s the first person to be put on trial for the Rust incident.