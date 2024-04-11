The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The attorneys for Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed have asked that she be sentenced to probation for her role in the death of the film’s cinematographer in 2021.

Ms Gutierrez Reed, 26, is due to be sentenced on Monday after being charged and found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the 2021 accidental fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rush.

She is currently facing a maximum of 18 months in prison, but in a memo to the court obtained by Variety, her lawyers reportedly argue that Ms Gutierrez Reed has already suffered enough “press deluge” surrounding the high-profile case and that no matter what the judge decides in her sentencing, her life will be forever changed.

“The tragic series of events that unfolded that day destroyed and altered many people’s lives, including Ms Gutierrez Reed’s,” Jason Bowles and Monnica Barreras, the armourer’s defence lawyers, wrote, according to the outlet.

The defence added that Ms Gutierrez Reed wants to express her “deep sadness” to the family of Hutchins, who was killed nearly two and a half years ago on the set of the film Rush, which the defendant was working on, but that legal proceedings have prevented her from doing so.

Gutierrez Reed wants to express her ‘deep sadness’ to the family of Hutchins ( LuUIS SANCHEZ SATURNO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Alec Baldwin, who stars in the Western film, pulled a Colt 45 replica from his holster while practicing for a scene when it went off.

A bullet struck Hutchins in the chest and struck director Joel Souza in the stomach. Hutchins died from her injuries, while Mr Souza survived.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 and went to trial in March at the First Judicial District courthouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she was found guilty.

After a two-week trial, prosecutors claimed that the armourer “repeatedly” failed to maintain proper firearm safety and that her negligence led to the death of Hutchins.

Prosecutors alleged that she left weapons and ammunition lying around the set, with colleagues calling her “sloppy” and “unprofessional” and that she unknowingly bought live ammunition to the Santa Fe ranch set.

The prosecutors also concluded in the trial that standard gun-safety protocols were skipped or skimpered repeatedly by the armourer that might have detected live rounds on set.

Alec Baldwin was handling the gun at the time it went off ( Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images )

However, her defence attorneys claimed that she was being used as an “easy target” for the film production to blame and for Baldwin to use as a scapegoat after the tragedy unfolded on set.

Ms Gutierrez Reed has been held in custody since 6 March in the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility, after the jury declared their verdict as guilty after around two-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

The jurors did not find the armourer guilty of separate tampering with evidence charge.

Her attorney, Mr Bowles, previously asked the judge during the trial to consider releasing Gutierrez-Reed so she could care for her ill father, but the judge denied the motion.

“Keep in mind, there was a death that the jury determined was caused by her, so I’m not releasing her,” Judge Sommer said.

The Independent has contacted attorney Jason Bowles for comment.